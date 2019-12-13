Without Niles, Morningside wide receiver group having plenty of success

Jurgensmeier had his own breakout last season as a sophomore, catching 58 passes for 858 yards and 13 touchdowns. This season he only has four more catches so far (62) but has more than 400 yards receiving compared to last season. He's third in the nation with 1,272 yards and has 15 touchdowns.

While Els and Jurgensmeier were known commodities, Johnson had yet to prove himself on the field before this season. He did see time as a freshman, finishing with nine receptions for 159 yards - a solid 17.7 yards per catch average - and three touchdowns. That put him eighth on the team in receptions and seventh in yards.

Johnson caught a few passes to begin this season - three against St. Francis, four against Dordt, two against Midland and one against Hastings. He did have a touchdown during that stretch but his breakout game came against Briar Cliff. He hauled in five passes for 102 yards.

In the eight games since going over the century mark against Briar Cliff, he has five games of more than 80 yards receiving and has caught at least one touchdown in six of those contests.

Going into the national title game, Johnson has 52 receptions for 926 yards and nine touchdowns. He's averaging 17.8 yards per catch.