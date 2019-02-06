SIOUX CITY – When the game is on the line, it’s good to have a player the caliber of Jay Wolfe on your basketball team.
Wolfe scored 11 of his game-high 33 points in the final three minutes, igniting a late run that carried Briar Cliff to a 91-83 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory over Northwestern at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Trailing 81-79, the Chargers outscored Northwestern 13-2 in the last three minutes of the game. Wolfe, a returning All-American certain to gain repeat status again this season, had three baskets and five free throws in that span.
“I’ just trying to trust in the work I’ve put in and have fun doing it,” Wolfe said. “We only have a couple of regular season games left so I’m just trying to have fun with it.”
Not to overlook Jackson Lamb’s 20 points, or 17 by Ethan Freidel, Wolfe was definitely the biggest reason the Chargers, ranked No. 12 in NAIA Division II, were able to remain tied for second in the league standings.
The 6-4 senior from Creston, Iowa, was 13-for-21 from the field, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals.
“I love the defensive intensity we came out with in the second half,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “It was kind of a shootout in the first half so we really wanted to come out and set the tone defensively.
“They scored three points in the first six or seven minutes and that allowed us to get a lead, then we relented that lead. I thought our guys showed ton of toughness down the stretch on both sides, coming up with some key stops.
“Then, at the end of the day offensively when the game’s on the line we’re going to put the ball in Jay Wolfe’s hands and let him do what he does. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Jay just doesn’t make many mistakes and he’s going to make you pay regardless of how you guard him.”
Briar Cliff clung to a 49-48 lead after a high-scoring first half, despite 23 points from Northwestern’s Trent Hilbrands. The teams then exchanged runs, with the Chargers bolting to a 65-51 lead at the 12:26 mark after outscoring Northwestern 16-3.
Hinton High School product Jay Small caught fire in the next four minutes, scoring 11 of his 15 points, including three 3-pointers. That allowed the Red Raiders to surge in front, 69-67, on a basket by Grant Rohrer with eight minutes remaining.
It was back-and-forth over the next five minutes. Hilbrands, who finished with 26 points, made a conventional 3-point play at the 4:39 mark to give Northwestern a 79-76 lead. Lamb tied it on a 3-pointer before Parker Mulder’s two free throws with 3:07 left gave the Red Raiders their last lead.
Wolfe sliced to the bucket for a reverse layup and after two free throws by teammate Jaden Klienhesselink, stole the ball at one end and made a short jumper to give the Chargers an 85-81 advantage.
Northwestern turned it over twice and missed a 3-point shot, getting just a bucket by Steven Kragt in the final three minutes.
“We got the lead then missed two front ends of one-and-ones and had we made those we could have extended the lead but didn’t,” Northwestern Coach Kris Korver said. “And they’ve got a first team All-American for a reason. Jay Wolfe was Mariano Rivera tonight, he was the closer and made every play they needed down the stretch.
Mulder finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern, now 15-11 overall and 9-8 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff (19-6, 13-5) shot 51.6 percent from the field and surpassed its season scoring average of 89.7 points per game, which ranks second nationally.
Briar Cliff is tied with Jamestown for second in the GPAC and next plays at Morningside, which has already clinched the regular season title, on Saturday.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Wolfe said. “They have a great team over there and we’re looking forward to playing them again.”