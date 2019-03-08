SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Briar Cliff had about as good of a first half as any team could ask for at the NAIA D-II men’s national tournament on Thursday in the Chargers first-round game against Olivet Nazarene.
The Chargers shot 55.9 percent (19-of-34) from the field in the first half, with eight 3-pointers, which led to 57 points and a 14-point lead.
But the second half didn’t come as easy for Briar Cliff. Olivet Nazarene started to play a more physical style in the second half, making every shot the Chargers shot tougher than they were in the first half.
That helped the Tigers cut into Briar Cliff’s lead. With about 7:30 remaining, the Chargers lead was cut to three points.
The Chargers stayed the course, though. It’s the same advice senior leader Erich Erdman, who has missed most of the season with a severe ankle injury, has given the team all season.
“This team has been through so much adversity this year. We’ve always been resilient,” Briar Cliff freshman Ethan Freidel said. “They hit a couple of big shots but that’s never going to bring us down. We just had to stay the course as Erich always says.”
Jay Wolfe and Freidel each made two free throws and Freidel followed with a 3-pointer and all of a sudden, Briar Cliff was up by double-digits again.
The Chargers didn’t allow Olivet Nazarene to stage another comeback as Briar Cliff advanced to the second round of the NAIA D-II national tournament with a 103-88 win.
“We had that cushion in the second half and you have to sustain that intensity and I don’t think we lost it, they just got a bit desperate and came after us,” Briar Cliff Mark Svagera said. “It was ultimately getting stops. I told them in a timeout that we are going to win this game if we get three in a row. We got three in a row.
“At the end of the day, having some guys that can make plays and get baskets is such a luxury.”
Briar Cliff plays WVU Tech, the No. 1 seed, at 9:15 p.m. Friday at the Sanford Pentagon.
The first-half charge was led by Wolfe. The Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year averages 22.4 points per game. He had 27 by halftime and finished with a career-high 43 points.
The Tigers made it harder on Wolfe in the second half. His first points didn’t come until there were about 10 minutes left in the game. Still, he scored seven straight points late in the second half to help seal Briar Cliff’s double-digit victory.
“I got a couple of easy ones early and that got it going. I was just taking what the defense was giving me. They were locking into our shooters so I was just able to score one-on-one and tried to make the right play every time,” Wolfe said. “They made a couple of minor tweeks. So did we. We just had to be a little more patient. Some guys made some really big plays when they cut it to three. We just kept battling.”
While Wolfe had a career-high, he had plenty of help. Jackson Lamb hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Freidel scored 15 points and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He was only 2-of-9 from the field but he hit one of the biggest shots of the game with the 3-pointer that helped put the Chargers up by double-digits again.
“I lost my rhythm a little bit. I got into foul trouble, sat for most of the first half. Sammy Green, Jaden Kleinhesselink, they came in and played huge. Sometimes your shots fall and sometimes they don’t. I just have to keep shooting,” Freidel said. “I knew they were cutting the lead and they were locking on Jay because he had a huge game so I knew that would open things up for me. It felt really good to see it go in. It was a big play.”
Austin Roetman scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
“All-in-all, people are going to look at that box score and see that Jay Wolfe was awesome and they are 100 percent right but that’s absolutely a team win,” Svagera said. “Jackson and Freidel had big games for us and both of them hit big three’s for us in the second half. Austin was huge for us on the defensive end. He had a big game on the offensive end with a three and he finished around the basket. Nic Lutmer, Austin, Jeff Daubanton, Jackson and Kyle Boerhave all took their turns guarding Nic Reed and he’s a dude.
“I gotta give a lot of credit to Wil Johnson. I don’t think he’s played meaningful minutes since December. But he came in and gave us two big minutes at the end of the first half and I can’t understate how big that was for us at the time.”
The player who got the most cheers didn’t even come in until there were 30 seconds left when Erdman subbed in for Wolfe. Erdman received a standing ovation in his first return to the court since his ankle injury.
“Him subbing in for me, that was really special moment for me. We’ve been through a lot together. I am just happy that he was able to get back out onto the floor,” Wolfe said. “He deserves every bit of a standing ovation. He’s done so much for me and so much for this program. He’s such a great leader. I am just glad that we had a big enough lead to get him out there.”