WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Coyotes fend off Oral Roberts 77-73

TULSA, Okla. — South Dakota got a career-high 24 points from Chloe Lamb, hitting some key free throws down the stretch to hold off Oral Roberts 77-73 in a Summit League women's basketball game Saturday afternoon.

The Coyotes entered the contest having won its previous 12 Summit games by at least 21 points and appeared on their way to another big win after running out to a 21-5 lead through one quarter.

The Golden Eagles prevented blow-out win by the Coyotes, clawing to within 35-31 at the half and tying the game at 44-44 after a 3-point shot from Keni Jo Lippe midway through the third quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monica Arens had just two points through three quarters but picked up nine points in the final frame, including an important driving layup with 49 seconds left in the game to put USD up 71-67. The Coyotes hit on 10 of 12 charity shots to close out the win.

“Today was a battle from start to finish and our young ladies were extremely resilient in the face of adversity,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Our ability to make both clutch plays and shots down the stretch allowed us to pick up a really important road victory.”

Madison McKeever also had 13 points while Taylor Frederick and Ciara Duffy both added 10 for South Dakotya (24-2 overall and 13-0 Summit).