WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside opens GPAC schedule with comfortable win

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell and Taylor Rodenburgh led the Morningside College women's basketball team with 20 points apiece in an 80-52 win Wednesday over College of Saint Mary.
Mitchell made four of the Mustangs' eight 3-pointers in the win.
Rodenburgh, meanwhile, hit eight field goals en route to her 20-point game.
The Mustangs got out on a strong start, leading 25-14 after the first quarter. They went on a 9-0 run to jump out to the early lead.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Flames 31-11. They went on a 19-5 run. Mitchell hit two of her 3s in that run, and Sophia Peppers added a 3 of her own, too.
Sydney Hupp scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peppers pitched in with 11 points.
The Flames' leading scorer was Alyssa Laudato with 17.
DORDT 88, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 86: Karly Gustafson hit the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds remaining to give the Defenders the win.
Payton Harmsen hit the last field goal for Dordt with 2:38 left, as she hit a 3-pointer assisted by Jordyn Van Maanen.
The game was close throughout the night, and both teams shot well. The Tigers were 36-for-60 while the Defenders were 35-for-63.
Dordt had the advantage in bench scoring, as the Defenders outscored DWU 53-19 in that category.
Bailey Beckman led Dordt with 21 points.
Gustafson recorded a double-double. She scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds.
WAYNE STATE 86, PERU STATE 49: Junior forward Erin Norling scored a game-high 20 points to lead Wayne State College.
It was the 46th straight home non-conference win for the Wildcats dating back to November, 2008, moving WSC to 2-1 on the year while the game was an exhibition contest for the 1-2 Bobcats.
Wayne State raced to a 26-10 first quarter lead and outscored the Bobcats 28-6 in the second quarter to lead 54-16 at intermission.
All 15 players saw action for the Wildcats with reserves dominating play in the second half as Wayne State finished with an 86-49 win.
Norling led Wayne State with 20 points. Sophomore reserve guard Kylie Hammer followed with 13 points while junior center Brittany Bongartz scored 11 to go with nine rebounds. Freshman reserve guard Lauren Zacharias also hit double figures with 10 points for the Wildcats.
WSC made 32 of 59 shots in the game.