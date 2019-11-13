WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside opens GPAC schedule with comfortable win

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell and Taylor Rodenburgh led the Morningside College women's basketball team with 20 points apiece in an 80-52 win Wednesday over College of Saint Mary.

Mitchell made four of the Mustangs' eight 3-pointers in the win.

Rodenburgh, meanwhile, hit eight field goals en route to her 20-point game.

The Mustangs got out on a strong start, leading 25-14 after the first quarter. They went on a 9-0 run to jump out to the early lead.

In the third quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Flames 31-11. They went on a 19-5 run. Mitchell hit two of her 3s in that run, and Sophia Peppers added a 3 of her own, too.

Sydney Hupp scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peppers pitched in with 11 points.

The Flames' leading scorer was Alyssa Laudato with 17.

DORDT 88, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 86: Karly Gustafson hit the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds remaining to give the Defenders the win.

Payton Harmsen hit the last field goal for Dordt with 2:38 left, as she hit a 3-pointer assisted by Jordyn Van Maanen.

