WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Northwestern wins GPAC opener

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Alexis Toering scored a game-high 19 points for the Northwestern College women's basketball team on Tuesday night en route to a 90-67 win over Mount Marty.
The Red Raiders (5-0, 1-0 GPAC) shot 46 percent from the floor, and they were 11-for-26 from 3-point territory.
Toering — who also had a team-high nine rebounds — wasn't the only Red Raiders scorer with double figures.
Sammy Blum scored 17 points, and Emilee Danner hit three 3s en route to a 15-point game.
Devyn Kemble scored 10 points.
Mount Marty's leading scorer was Karlee McKinney with 16 points.