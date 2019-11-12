WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Northwestern wins GPAC opener
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Alexis Toering scored a game-high 19 points for the Northwestern College women's basketball team on Tuesday night en route to a 90-67 win over Mount Marty. 

The Red Raiders (5-0, 1-0 GPAC) shot 46 percent from the floor, and they were 11-for-26 from 3-point territory.

Toering — who also had a team-high nine rebounds — wasn't the only Red Raiders scorer with double figures. 

Sammy Blum scored 17 points, and Emilee Danner hit three 3s en route to a 15-point game. 

Devyn Kemble scored 10 points. 

Mount Marty's leading scorer was Karlee McKinney with 16 points. 

