WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No.11 Northwestern remains unbeaten

OMAHA — Devyn Kemble scored 16 points and Sammy Blue 14 to lead the No. 11 ranked Raiders to a 83-70 win over the College of St. Mary Flames in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Omaha Saturday.

Taylor VandeVelde also had a dozen points and Alexis Toering had 10 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (6-0 overall and 2-0 GPAC). Lynsey Curran had 15 points to pace CSM (1-5 overall and 0-2 GPAC).

CONCORDIA 113, BRIAR CLIFF 59: The Chargers led the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs 21-20 after one quarter but were no match the rest of the way falling by 54 points in a Great Plains Athletic Confernce women's basketball game played in Seward, Neb. Saturday.

Corncordia moved to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in the GPAC with six players scoring in double digits. Reserve Taylor Farrell led the way with 14 points.

BCU (1-4 overall and 0-1 GPAC) also got 14 points from reserve Shannon Sokolowski while Alyssa Carley had 12 points and Maadelyn Deitchler had 11. The Chargers host Mount Marty Wednesday.

SOUTH DAKOTA 84, UTAH 81 (OT): Madison McKeever hit two 3-point shots in overtime to lead the Coyotes to their second straight extra session win in a non-conference women's basketball game played in Salt Lake City Saturday.