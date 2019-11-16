WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No.11 Northwestern remains unbeaten

OMAHA — Devyn Kemble scored 16 points and Sammy Blue 14 to lead the No. 11 ranked Raiders to a 83-70 win over the College of St. Mary Flames in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Omaha Saturday.
Taylor VandeVelde also had a dozen points and Alexis Toering had 10 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (6-0 overall and 2-0 GPAC). Lynsey Curran had 15 points to pace CSM (1-5 overall and 0-2 GPAC).
CONCORDIA 113, BRIAR CLIFF 59: The Chargers led the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs 21-20 after one quarter but were no match the rest of the way falling by 54 points in a Great Plains Athletic Confernce women's basketball game played in Seward, Neb. Saturday.
Corncordia moved to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in the GPAC with six players scoring in double digits. Reserve Taylor Farrell led the way with 14 points.
BCU (1-4 overall and 0-1 GPAC) also got 14 points from reserve Shannon Sokolowski while Alyssa Carley had 12 points and Maadelyn Deitchler had 11. The Chargers host Mount Marty Wednesday.
SOUTH DAKOTA 84, UTAH 81 (OT): Madison McKeever hit two 3-point shots in overtime to lead the Coyotes to their second straight extra session win in a non-conference women's basketball game played in Salt Lake City Saturday.
Monica Arens was the hero of Thursday's OT win over Drake with a buzzer beater to force the tie the game and extra play and had a say in the decision once again. Against the Utes, Arens found herself at the free throw line with her team down 71-70 and five seconds left where she made the first attempt but missed the second, again forcing OT.
Arens regrouped to hit a go-ahead shot in the lane in the opening minute of the extra period gave USD the lead 73-71. After Utah hit a pair of free throws to tie the game. McKeever hit a 3-pointer and a layup sandwiched around a Ute trey to put the Coyotes up 78-76.
McKeever hit two free throws and Taylor Frederick added one more charity shot and the Utes curiously failed to get off a 3-points attempt to end the contest.
Arens had 17 points and Ciara Duffy 16 to lead USD, 4-0 entering a home game with Missouri Thursday. Utah is now 0-3, having lost close games to Cincinnati and Xavier on season-opening trip to Ohio a week ago.