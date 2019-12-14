WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside holds off Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The No. 7 Morningside Mustangs got 17 points from Sierra Mitchell and battled through a cold shooting night to edge the Jamestown Jimmies, which is receiving votes, 62-57 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Jamestown, N.D., Saturday.
Morningside was just 18-of-54 from the field for a 33.3 percent clip but had made 15-of-18 free throws. The Mustangs also hit five more 3-point shots than Jamestown to earn the win.
Sophia Pepper also had 14 points for the Mustangs and also hit a key 3-point shot with 20 seconds left in regulation to help close out the win. Junior Faith Meyer also had 12 points for Morningside 9-3 overall and 6-2 GPAC). Hannah DeMars had 14 points to lead Jamestown (8-5 overall and 3-4 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN 95, MIDLAND 87: The No. 12 ranked Red Raiders rushed to a 57-34 halftime lead on their way to a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball win in a game played in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.
Devyn Kemble and Alexis Toering scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Raiders. Both Sammy Blum and Hannah Nerem also had 13 points for Northwestern (9-2 overall and 5-2 GPAC). Amanda Hansen had a game-high 25 points to lead the Warriors (4-9 overall and 1-6 GPAC).
HASTINGS 88, DORDT 69: No. 4 Hastings moved to 13-0 this season with an 88-69 win over sixth-ranked Dordt in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played at Lynn Farrell Arena Saturday.
The teams traded leads nine-time through the early going before Hastings went on a run in the closing minutes of the second quarter to lead 46-36 at the intermission. Dordt was able to pull no closer than nine points after the break and dropped to 13-2 overall and 5-2 in the GPAC.
Hastings had four players score in double digits led by Gabby Grasso and Shandra Farmer who each scored 17 points.
Dordt's Erika Feenstra led all scorers with 20 points while Mya Chmielewski came off the bench to add 14. Payton Harmsen also had 11 points and Kelly Gustafson 10 for Dordt, which was hurt by a 32-13 turnover deficit.
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 58, BRIAR CLIFF 56: Lynsey Curran hit a game-winning 3-point shot with 15 seconds left to give the Flames a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball win over the Chargers in a game played at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.
Briar Cliff had taken a 56-55 lead seconds before when Jadyn Bussinger made a steal and Payton Slaughter hit a go-ahead shot. CSM left the door open for Briar Cliff by missing two free throws late but the Chargers also missed twice from the free throw line with one second to end the game.
Madelyn Deitchler had a big outing for Briar Cliff scoring 26 points while pulling down nine rebounds. Konnor Sudmann was the only other BCU player to reach double digits with 11
CSM lead 28-17 at the half and by as many as 13 points before the Chargers rallied to tie the score late in the third quarter after a pair of free throws by Sudmann. Briar Cliff (2-9 overall and 1-6 GPAC) hosts Dakota State in a 6 p.m. start Sunday.
The Flames were led by A'leah Davis who had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 66, WAYNE STATE 65: Abby Guidinger hit a jump shot in the lane with 12 seconds left to give the Eagles the winning points in their Northern Sun Conference victory over the Wildcats in Crookston, Minn., Saturday.
The win was the first in NSIC play this season for Minnesota Crookston, which improved to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in league play. Guidinger game off the bench to score 20 points to lead Eagles.
Wayne State got a big game in a losing outcome from Erin Norling who scored 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Halley Busse also had 13 points for the Wildcats (7-3 overall and 3-2 NSIC).