WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside holds off Jamestown

The teams traded leads nine-time through the early going before Hastings went on a run in the closing minutes of the second quarter to lead 46-36 at the intermission. Dordt was able to pull no closer than nine points after the break and dropped to 13-2 overall and 5-2 in the GPAC.

Hastings had four players score in double digits led by Gabby Grasso and Shandra Farmer who each scored 17 points.

Dordt's Erika Feenstra led all scorers with 20 points while Mya Chmielewski came off the bench to add 14. Payton Harmsen also had 11 points and Kelly Gustafson 10 for Dordt, which was hurt by a 32-13 turnover deficit.

COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 58, BRIAR CLIFF 56: Lynsey Curran hit a game-winning 3-point shot with 15 seconds left to give the Flames a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball win over the Chargers in a game played at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.

Briar Cliff had taken a 56-55 lead seconds before when Jadyn Bussinger made a steal and Payton Slaughter hit a go-ahead shot. CSM left the door open for Briar Cliff by missing two free throws late but the Chargers also missed twice from the free throw line with one second to end the game.