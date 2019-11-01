SIOUX CITY - Sierra Mitchell and Sydney Hupp combined to scored 51 points as they helped lead Morningside to an 101-86 win over Olivet Nazarene in a season-opening women's basketball game played at the Newman Flanagan Center Friday.
Mitchell led the Mustangs with 27 points while Hupp had a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 24 points. Sophia Peppers also had 17 points and Grace Meyer 12 for Morningside, which faces St. Xavier Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Flanagan Center.
Olivet Nazarene (1-1) had an early 10-point lead in the first quarter but trailed 40-37 at the intermission and never led after the break. Sammy Stejskal led Olivet with 13 points.
NORTHWESTERN 89, ROCHESTER 56: Erika Sage came off the bench to scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Raiders to a win in a season-opening game played at the Troll Classic in Chicago Friday.
Alexis Toering also had 14 points, Sammy Blum 11 and Emilee Danner 10 for Northwestern, which was in command 47-24 at the intermission. Taylor VanderVelde had a game-high eight rebounds for the Raiders, who take on Trinity Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday. Rochester dropped to 1-4.
You have free articles remaining.
ST. XAVIER 102, BRIAR CLIFF 62: No. 17-ranked St. Xavier jumped out to a 27-11 lead in the fist quarter and never let up in a 102-62 win over Briar Cliff, which falls to 1-1 on the season.
Briar Cliff only shot .303 in the game compared to .494 for St. Xavier, which is 1-0. Briar Cliff also had 25 turnovers.
Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff with 12 points and Madelyn Deitchler had nine points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Carley had three steals and six points.
Maddie Welter had 26 points for St. Xavier and McKenna Zobel had 14 points.
Briar Cliff plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Olivet Nazarene.