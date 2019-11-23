WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 16 Hastings outlasts No. 19 Morningside

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Gaby Kreykes came off the bench to lead all scorers with 16 points and help the No. 5 Dordt to a convincing win over the Briar Cliff in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Sioux Center Saturday.

The Chargers led 15-14 after the first quarter but were outscored 16-2 to start the second half and were never within double digits after that. Alyssa Carley had 15 points to lead Briar Cliff (2-5 overall and 1-2 GPAC).

Payton Harmsen also chipped in 14 points for Dordt.

HASTINGS 76, MORNINGSIDE 69: The Hastings College women's basketball team outscored Morningside 28-12 in the third quarter to overcome a 30-28 halftime deficit and went on to win 76-69 in a match up of nationally ranked Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball teams Saturday at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.

No. 16 Hastings got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Gabby Grasso to improve to 7-0. The Broncos built a 15-point lead in the third quarter after outscoring the No. 19 Mustangs 24-6 to start the half.

Sydney Hupp had a big game for Morningside (6-2 overall and 3-1 GPAC) scoring 26 points to go with 13 rebounds.