WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 16 Hastings outlasts No. 19 Morningside

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Gaby Kreykes came off the bench to lead all scorers with 16 points and help the No. 5 Dordt to a convincing win over the Briar Cliff in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Sioux Center Saturday.
The Chargers led 15-14 after the first quarter but were outscored 16-2 to start the second half and were never within double digits after that. Alyssa Carley had 15 points to lead Briar Cliff (2-5 overall and 1-2 GPAC).
Payton Harmsen also chipped in 14 points for Dordt.
HASTINGS 76, MORNINGSIDE 69: The Hastings College women's basketball team outscored Morningside 28-12 in the third quarter to overcome a 30-28 halftime deficit and went on to win 76-69 in a match up of nationally ranked Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball teams Saturday at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.
No. 16 Hastings got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Gabby Grasso to improve to 7-0. The Broncos built a 15-point lead in the third quarter after outscoring the No. 19 Mustangs 24-6 to start the half.
Sydney Hupp had a big game for Morningside (6-2 overall and 3-1 GPAC) scoring 26 points to go with 13 rebounds.
Taylor Rodenbaugh came off the bench to add a dozen points for the Mustangs while Sierra Mitchell and Sophia Peppers each added 10.
NORTHWESTERN 78, JAMESTOWN 51: Devyn Kemble scored 15 points to lead No. 11 Northwestern past Jamestown 78-51 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played Saturday.
Bre Schuiteman also had 13 points and seven rebounds while Sammy Blum added 10 points for the Raiders, who outscored the Jimmies 33-15 in points of turnover to get the win.
Grace Benz had 10 points for Jamestown, 6-2 overall and 2-1 GPAC). Northwestern led 38-28 at the half.
WAYNE STATE 84, BLACK HILLS STATE 74: Erin Norling continued to put up stats at a torrid pace as she helped lead the Wildcats to a win in a non-conference women's basketball game played in Spearfish, S.D. Saturday.
Norling entered the game averaging 22.3 points per game and was the game's leading scorer with 28 points and leading rebounder with 12, also a season high.
Josey Ryan and Halley Busse also scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Wayne State, now 3-2. The Wildcats led 45-34 at the half.
ELMHURST 70, BUENA VISTA 60: The Beavers led at halftime for the second straight day but surrendered the lead after the intermission again falling in a non-conference women's basketball game played in Chicago Saturday afternoon.
Buena Vista led at the break 34-31 but trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter and couldn't overcome the Blue Jays in the fourth quarter to drop to 1-4.
Destiny Einerwold had 13 points to lead BVU and was the only double digit scorer for the Bravers. Jenn Schenider and Nicole Lange also had nine points while Erin Gerke and Kiara Sporrer each had eight for Buena Vista.
Jocelyn Jacob had 20 points to lead Elmhurst (4-1).
Late Friday
IOWA STATE 86, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 58: Iowa State's Ashley Joens tallied a 26-point, 14-rebound double-double to help lead the Cyclones.
Junior guard Rae Johnson had 16 points on an efficient shooting night, knocking down 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts.