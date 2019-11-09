WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Dakota moves to 2-0 with win over Green Bay

NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 83, WAYNE STATE 79: Nebraska-Kearney grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and held a 15-6 edge in second chance points Saturday in a non-conference women’s basketball game played at the UNK Health and Sports Center in Kearney to conclude the 2019 UNK Crossover Tournament.

The Wildcats led much of the first quarter, building a pair of seven point leads (11-4 and 13-6) before finishing the first quarter with a 16-12 lead.

UNK scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to take the lead for good. The Lopers ended with a 15-3 run and held a 27-19 lead at the 6:06 mark of the second quarter. Wayne State got as close as two (36-34) right before halftime and trailed 38-34 at intermission.

In the third quarter, Wayne State got within one at 41-40 with 8:38 to play in the quarter following an Erin Norling jumper.

UNK pushed the lead back to eight at 57-49 and closed the quarter with a 63-59 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter Wayne State trailed by three at 66-63 following a Josey Ryan 3-pointer.

The Lopers then scored the next seven points to take the first double-digit lead of the night at 73-63 with 6:19 to play.

A Halley Busse 3-pointer with 1:14 to play pulled Wayne State within three at 80-77 and the Lopers made 3 of 4 free throws late to hang on for the 83-79 win.

