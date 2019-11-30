WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD beats Northern Illinois by 43

LAS VEGAS -- USD wrapped up a perfect weekend in Las Vegas with a commanding 91-48 win over the Huskies in a women's college basketball game played Saturday as part of the South Point Shoot Out.
Madison McKeever and Hannah Sjerven scored 14 points each to lead USD while Ciara Duffy and Macy Guebert added 13 points apiece. The Coyotes tied a program record with 17 3-pointers.
South Dakota breezed to a 21-10 lead after one quarter then outscored NIU 31-13 in the second frame to lead 52-23 at the intermission.
Coach Dawn Plitzuweit's squad moved to 7-1 on the season heading into a game with Creighton at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday evening. USD also defeated Ohio State 68-53 in its other game on the road trip.
WAYNE STATE 80, AUGUSTANA 76: The Wildcats got a game-high 21 points from non-starter Kylie Hammer and went on to open Northern Sun Conference women's basketball play with a win in a game played in Wayne Saturday.
Hammer had four of Wayne State's eight 3-point goals and also pulled down eight rebounds while dishing off five assists. Erin Norling, Brittany Bongartz and Hally Busse each scored a dozen points and Haley Vesey added 11 for the Wildcats (5-1). Bongartz also had 10 rebound to complete a double-double.
Wayne State lost both games to the Vikings over the last two season. Augustana (4-1) got 17 points from Vishe Rabb.
CONCORDIA-MOORHEAD 73, BUENA VISTA 58: The Cobbers went on an 11-1 run to close out the first quarter and had a comfortable lead the rest of the way in downing the Beavers in a women's college basketball game played in Indianola Saturday.
Buena Vista had a 7-5 lead midway through the first quarter but trailed 18-8 at the first break after the big Concordia-Moorhead spurt.
Destiny Einerwold had 15 points to lead BVU (1-6) hitting on 11-of-13 free throw try's. Buena Vista opens American Rivers Conference play at Nebraska Wesleyan Wednesday.