WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Concordia knocks out Northwestern out of GPAC tournament

SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia built a 47-25 halftime lead and went on to an 83-70 Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament win Saturday.
Taysha Rushton scored 14 of her game-high 21 points to help the Bulldogs build their lead and the Raiders were able to come no closer than the final score the rest of the way.
Molly Schany had 14 points while Alexis Toering and Devyn Kemble added 10 points apiece for the Raiders (17-10).
Taylor Cockerill also had 18 points for Concordia, which will play the winner of another semifinal between Morningside and Briar Cliff on Tuesday for the GPAC post season title.
SOUTH DAKOTA 82, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 81: Hannah Sjerven made the second of two free throws with less than a second left to play to give the Coyotes a Summit League women's basketball win in a game played at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday afternoon.
The Coyotes saw a 12-point lead melt away in the fourth quarter with the Bison rallying to tie the game three times in the closing minutes.
With the game tied at 78-78, Maddie Krull hit the second of two free throws with 1:09 to go to give the Coyotes a one-point lead.
NDSU was whistled for an offensive foul on the next Bison possession and Krull hit a show in the lane with 50 seconds to put the Coyotes ahead 81-78.
North Dakota State (14-7 overall and 9-6 Summit) wasn't done tying the game on Heaven Hamlings' trey with 21 seconds left. USD worked the ball to Krull for a final attempt which was off but Sjerven was fouled after getting the rebound. After a discussion by the officials, 0.2 seconds was placed on the clock allowing only time enough for the charity shots.
Hamling led the Bison with a game-high 30 points and eight rebounds. Chloe Lamb had 22 points and Krull 20 points to lead the Coyotes in scoring. Sjervan also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
South Dakota (15-5 overall and 11-2) hosts the Bison again Sunday.