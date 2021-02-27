WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Concordia knocks out Northwestern out of GPAC tournament

SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia built a 47-25 halftime lead and went on to an 83-70 Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament win Saturday.

Taysha Rushton scored 14 of her game-high 21 points to help the Bulldogs build their lead and the Raiders were able to come no closer than the final score the rest of the way.

Molly Schany had 14 points while Alexis Toering and Devyn Kemble added 10 points apiece for the Raiders (17-10).

Taylor Cockerill also had 18 points for Concordia, which will play the winner of another semifinal between Morningside and Briar Cliff on Tuesday for the GPAC post season title.

SOUTH DAKOTA 82, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 81: Hannah Sjerven made the second of two free throws with less than a second left to play to give the Coyotes a Summit League women's basketball win in a game played at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday afternoon.

The Coyotes saw a 12-point lead melt away in the fourth quarter with the Bison rallying to tie the game three times in the closing minutes.

With the game tied at 78-78, Maddie Krull hit the second of two free throws with 1:09 to go to give the Coyotes a one-point lead.