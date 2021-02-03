WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women's basketball wins GPAC title outright

MITCHELL, S.D. — For the 17th time in the last 18 seasons, the Morningside College women's basketball team has reached 20 wins.
The Mustangs (20-2, 18-1) earned their 20th win on Wednesday night with a 73-68 win over Dakota Wesleyan at the Corn Palace.
With the win, the Mustangs also clinched the Great Plains Athletic Conference title outright. It's the first outright title since 2015-16.
The Mustangs started to pull away at the end of the first quarter, posting a 13-0 run.
Faith Meyer started the run with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the quarter with a layup, then Taylor Rodenburgh hit a 3-pointer on Morningside's next possession.
Tayte Hansen made a pair of free throws, and Sierra Mitchell — who was named the national player of the week for her efforts last week — hit two 3s in a minute.
Meyer ended the quarter with a layup.
Morningside made over 50 percent of its shots in the first and second quarters.
Mitchell led the Mustangs with 17 points. She hit five 3s. She was 6-for-8 from the floor.
South Sioux City High School gradate McKenna Sims scored 13 points. She hit six shots and also had four rebounds.
Rodenburgh hit four shots and three free throws, good for 12 points. Chloe Lofstrom had 10 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 90, JAMESTOWN 56: The Chargers won their 14th game of the season on Wednesday, thanks to a 28-point first quarter.
BCU made 10 of 14 shots in the first 10 minutes, and it hit five 3s.
In all, BCU was 32-for-58 from the floor.
Madelyn Deitchler made 4 of 6 attempts, 11 of 13 free throws, and she led the Chargers (14-8, 12-7) with 19 points.
Cherokee's Payton Slaughter had a 12-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.
Mya Hendry hit all five of her shots, leading to an 11-point game. Josie Condon also chipped in with 10 points.
The Chargers scored 18 second-chance points, and only allowed four to the Jimmies.
CONCORDIA 77, DORDT 71: Concordia held the Defenders to nine fourth-quarter points on Wednesday.
Dordt held a five-point lead with 91 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Ashtyn Veerbeek led the Defenders (12-10, 11-8) with 19 points and 19 rebounds. She had 15 defensive rebounds. She was 8-for-21 from the floor.