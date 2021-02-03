WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women's basketball wins GPAC title outright

MITCHELL, S.D. — For the 17th time in the last 18 seasons, the Morningside College women's basketball team has reached 20 wins.

The Mustangs (20-2, 18-1) earned their 20th win on Wednesday night with a 73-68 win over Dakota Wesleyan at the Corn Palace.

With the win, the Mustangs also clinched the Great Plains Athletic Conference title outright. It's the first outright title since 2015-16.

The Mustangs started to pull away at the end of the first quarter, posting a 13-0 run.

Faith Meyer started the run with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the quarter with a layup, then Taylor Rodenburgh hit a 3-pointer on Morningside's next possession.

Tayte Hansen made a pair of free throws, and Sierra Mitchell — who was named the national player of the week for her efforts last week — hit two 3s in a minute.

Meyer ended the quarter with a layup.

Morningside made over 50 percent of its shots in the first and second quarters.

Mitchell led the Mustangs with 17 points. She hit five 3s. She was 6-for-8 from the floor.