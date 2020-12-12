WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Northwestern makes 12 3-pointers, eclipse 100-point mark

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern women's basketball team made 12 3-pointers en route to the blowout 101-62 home win on Saturday.
The Red Raiders ended the first quarter on a 15-4 run.
Northwestern had three ladies who scored in double figures. Sammy Blum hit four 3s en route to a 20-point game.
Devyn Kemble made four 3s, and she scored 18 points.
Taylor VanderVelde scored 16 points, and Emilee Danner had 15. Danner made three 3s.
Northwestern's defense forced the Tigers to 20 turnovers. The Tigers shot 30 percent from the Bultman Center floor.
MIDLAND 63, BRIAR CLIFF 54:Midland's Peyton Wingert scored 19 points to help the Warriors beat Briar Cliff, on Saturday.
Wingert is a junior at Midland and she is a Dakota Valley High School graduate.
The Warriors held the Chargers to just four points in the final four minutes.
IOWA STATE 85, NDSU 64: Cyclones freshman Lexi Donarski and junior Ashley Joens combined to pour in 49 points on the day to lead the Cyclones' efficient offensive outing.
Donarski's 25 points were a season high, as the native of La Crosse, Wisconsin made 10-of-19 attempts from the field. Joens tallied her 22nd career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Iowa State put together a 13-3 run early in the second half to extend the lead to 59-33 with 4:54 to play in the third quarter. Donarski scored eight points during the stretch, including a pair of triples.
MICHIGAN STATE 86, IOWA 82: Hawkeyes freshman Caitlin Clark posted her third 30-point game leading the Hawkeyes with a career-high 35 points.
Sophomore McKenna Warnock led the Hawkeyes with 12 rebounds and tied her career-assist record (6).
Clark (35) and junior Monika Czinano (24) scored in double figures for the fifth consecutive game.
Iowa shot 26-of-28 from the free-throw line, shooting 92.9 percent – the highest free-throw percentage by the Hawkeyes since they shot 12-of-13 against Penn State on Feb. 22.
