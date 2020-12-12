WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Northwestern makes 12 3-pointers, eclipse 100-point mark

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern women's basketball team made 12 3-pointers en route to the blowout 101-62 home win on Saturday.

The Red Raiders ended the first quarter on a 15-4 run.

Northwestern had three ladies who scored in double figures. Sammy Blum hit four 3s en route to a 20-point game.

Devyn Kemble made four 3s, and she scored 18 points.

Taylor VanderVelde scored 16 points, and Emilee Danner had 15. Danner made three 3s.

Northwestern's defense forced the Tigers to 20 turnovers. The Tigers shot 30 percent from the Bultman Center floor.

MIDLAND 63, BRIAR CLIFF 54:Midland's Peyton Wingert scored 19 points to help the Warriors beat Briar Cliff, on Saturday.

Wingert is a junior at Midland and she is a Dakota Valley High School graduate.

The Warriors held the Chargers to just four points in the final four minutes.

IOWA STATE 85, NDSU 64: Cyclones freshman Lexi Donarski and junior Ashley Joens combined to pour in 49 points on the day to lead the Cyclones' efficient offensive outing.