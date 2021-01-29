WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sierra Mitchell scores 45 points in Morningside win over Mount Marty

Saint Mary battled in the first period, trailing 12-11 with 3:12 left. BCU began to open their lead to close the first quarter, going on a 10-2 run to take a 22-13 lead after ten minutes. Both teams shot nearly 42 percent from the field, but the Cliff was able to convert 9 of 11 free throw attempts, compared to just 1-for-3 for the Flames.

BCU extended their lead to 17 early in the second quarter, but an 8-0 CSM run brought the Charger lead back to nine points (30-19). Briar Cliff took a 35-23 lead to halftime after a trey from Payton Slaughter in the closing seconds of the first half.

CSM brought the Chargers' lead down to six points with back-to-back treys to start third quarter. An 11-2 run, lead by Slaughter's seven points, pushed the BC advantage back to double digits (15) with six minutes left in the third. Like the first quarter, the Chargers were efficient from the charity stripe knocking down 10-of-11 attempts.

After knocking down just two 3-pointers in the opening 30 minutes, the Chargers caught fire from deep in the fourth quarter hitting five attempts from behind the arc. The Charger bench was productive in the fourth, scoring 14 points led by Paityn Hagberg's nine points.