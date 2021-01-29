WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sierra Mitchell scores 45 points in Morningside win over Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. — Sierra Mitchell had a single-game school record tying effort hitting for 45 points to lead Morningside in an 86-65 Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball win over Mount Marty Saturday afternoon.
The win clinched the GPAC regular-season title for the Mustangs with five games left in the regular season. Morningside is 19-2 overall and 17-1 in league play.
Mitchell's scoring outburst came a day before the 17th anniversary of Brittany Carper's 45-point game in a Jan. 31, 2004, against Northwestern.
Mitchell tied the record with a two-point shot with 1:34 to play and missed on one shot in the final minute to break the record before leaving the game.
Sophia Peppers also had a double-double for Morningside with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Chloe Lofstrom added 10 points.
Sarah Castaneda had 14 points to lead Mount Marty, 4-17 overall and 2-16 GPAC.
BRIAR CLIFF 88, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 63: Konnor Sudmann had 25 points to lead the Chargers to a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball win in Omaha Saturday.
Madelyn Deitchler also had 19 points and a dozen rebounds while Payton Slaughter chipped in 14 points for BCU, now 14-8 overall and 12-7 in the GPAC. Honnah Leo and Bailey White led CSM with 11 points each.
Saint Mary battled in the first period, trailing 12-11 with 3:12 left. BCU began to open their lead to close the first quarter, going on a 10-2 run to take a 22-13 lead after ten minutes. Both teams shot nearly 42 percent from the field, but the Cliff was able to convert 9 of 11 free throw attempts, compared to just 1-for-3 for the Flames.
BCU extended their lead to 17 early in the second quarter, but an 8-0 CSM run brought the Charger lead back to nine points (30-19). Briar Cliff took a 35-23 lead to halftime after a trey from Payton Slaughter in the closing seconds of the first half.
CSM brought the Chargers' lead down to six points with back-to-back treys to start third quarter. An 11-2 run, lead by Slaughter's seven points, pushed the BC advantage back to double digits (15) with six minutes left in the third. Like the first quarter, the Chargers were efficient from the charity stripe knocking down 10-of-11 attempts.
After knocking down just two 3-pointers in the opening 30 minutes, the Chargers caught fire from deep in the fourth quarter hitting five attempts from behind the arc. The Charger bench was productive in the fourth, scoring 14 points led by Paityn Hagberg's nine points.
NORTHWESTERN 70, MIDLAND 56: The Raiders won their eighth straight game clipping the Warriors in a GPAC women's basketball game played in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.
Sammy Blum had 17 points and Molly Schany 16 points for Northwestern, 13-8 overall and 13-5 GPAC). Makenna Sullivan and Payton Wingert led Midland (13-9 overall and 10-9 GPAC) with 18 points each.
WAYNE STATE 72, WINONA STATE 61: The Wildcats bounced back from a Friday night loss to the Warriors with a win Saturday in a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball game at Rice Auditorium.
Erin Norling and Halley Busse led the way for Wayne State with 20 points apiece while Autumn Mlinar had 13 points. The Wildcats (5-5) trailed 25-31 at the half but outscored Winona State 24-14 in the third quarter and led the rest of the game.
Mattie Schimenz also had 20 points to lead Winona State (1-5).
LATE FRIDAY
WINONA STATE 75, WAYNE STATE 70: The Warriors shot over 50 percent from the field and picked up their first win of the season downing the Wildcats in a women's college basketball game in Wayne, Neb. Friday.
Winona State hit on 28 of 54 shots from the floor for a 51.9 percent mark and had five players score in double digits. Taylor Huslted and Emma Fee led the way for the Warriors (1-3) with 16 points each.
Erin Norling and Halle Busse had 12 points apiece to lead Wayne State (4-5).