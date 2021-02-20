WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota wins first home game in 48 days

VERMILLION, S.D. — tHE South Dakota's women's basketball team celebrated a return to their home court with a 77-54 win over Oral Roberts in Summit League action at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
Hannah Sjerven led the way for the Coyotes with a game-high in points with 21 and in rebounds with seven. Four other USD players scored in double digits with Chloe Lamb adding 14 points while Morgan Hansen had 11 points and both Maddie Krull and Alexi Hempe had 10 points.
South Dakota was coming off a run of eight straight road games due to COVID cancelations that saw it last play at home on Jan. 3. The Coyotes (13-5 overall and 9-2 Summit) jumped out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter and were up 43-17 at the half en route to the win.
The win was the 13th straight in the series between the schools and the squad will face off again at Noon today in Vermillion.
The Coyotes wrap up their regular season hosting a pair of games with North Dakota State next Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ahead of the Summit League Tournament which starts on Mar. 6.
Tierney Coleman had 15 points and Ariel Walker 14 points for ORU, 6-13 overall and 4-7 Summit.
MORNINGSIDE 73, NORTHWESTERN 64: The Mustangs wrapped up regular season play with a win over the Raiders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game in Orange City Saturday.
Morningside complete a GPAC-title winning season with a 21-1 league record and are now 23-2 in all games. Northwestern heads to post season action with a 16-6 GPAC record, 16-9 overall.
Sierra Mitchell had 16 points to pace the Mustangs while Faith Meyer and Chloe Lofstrom chipped in with 14 points apiece, Taylor Rodenburgh added 12 points and Sophia Peppers had 10 points.
Northwestern's Molly Schany shared game scoring honors with Mitchell with 16 points. Schany also had a game-high nine rebounds.
Morningside held a double-digit lead after a Chloe Lofstrom shot in the lane pulled the Mustangs to a 56-45 lead. Northwestern, however, pulled to within 61-59 after Devyn Kemble made the first of two free throws with 4:10 to go.
Morningside answered with an 8-0 run with Peppers hitting two free throws and both Peppers and Meyer sinking a trey each to put the Mustangs up 69-59.
DORDT 75, BRIAR CLIFF 42: The Defenders and Chargers wrapped up regular season play with Dordt claiming a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played at the Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.
Briar Cliff scored the first five points of the game but after that it was all Dordt as the Defenders led 28-14 after one quarter and 42-21 at the half.
Erika Feenstra had 14 points and Ashtyn Veerbeek added a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Defenders.
Madelyn Deitchler had 10 points to lead the Chargers (16-9 overall and 14-7 GPAC).
AUGUSTANA 87, WAYNE STATE 76: The Vikings complete a sweep of a two-game Northern Sun Conference women's basketball series with a win in a game played at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Augustana had an early lead of 14-2 before holding a 31-15 cushion after one quarter and were never seriously threatened after that.
Aislinn Duffy had a game-high 22 points to lead Augustana (11-4 overall and 10-3 NSIC). Erin Norling and Halley Busse led Wayne State (6-10 overall and 5-9 NSIC) with 18 points. Josey Ryan also score in double digits for the Wildcats with 10 points.
LATE FRIDAY
AUGUSTANA 87, WAYNE STATE 73: Izzy Van Velduizen was among five Vikings to score in double figures with 16 points as Auggie won the first game of a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball weekend series with the Wildcats in Wayne, Neb. Friday.
Erin Norling had a game-high 17 points while both Kylie Hammer and Josey Ryan added 11 points for Wayne State, 6-9 overall and 5-8 NSIC.