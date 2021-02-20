WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota wins first home game in 48 days

VERMILLION, S.D. — tHE South Dakota's women's basketball team celebrated a return to their home court with a 77-54 win over Oral Roberts in Summit League action at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

Hannah Sjerven led the way for the Coyotes with a game-high in points with 21 and in rebounds with seven. Four other USD players scored in double digits with Chloe Lamb adding 14 points while Morgan Hansen had 11 points and both Maddie Krull and Alexi Hempe had 10 points.

South Dakota was coming off a run of eight straight road games due to COVID cancelations that saw it last play at home on Jan. 3. The Coyotes (13-5 overall and 9-2 Summit) jumped out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter and were up 43-17 at the half en route to the win.

The win was the 13th straight in the series between the schools and the squad will face off again at Noon today in Vermillion.

The Coyotes wrap up their regular season hosting a pair of games with North Dakota State next Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ahead of the Summit League Tournament which starts on Mar. 6.

Tierney Coleman had 15 points and Ariel Walker 14 points for ORU, 6-13 overall and 4-7 Summit.

