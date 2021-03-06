WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: BCU returns with sweep over Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff returned to the volleyball court exactly four months to the day since its last match and swept Mount Marty 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 in a women's college volleyball match at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.

Chloe Johnson and Abbie Ericson had seven and six kills, respectively, to lead the Chargers (10-15 overall). Madilyn Wagaman also had 13 assists and five service aces while Maureen Imrie had 13 assists and three aces.

The Chargers are back in action Sunday with a matches against College of St. Mary and Presentation at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center on the Morningside campus.

Lexi Kirkman had nine kills for Mount Marty (4-23).

SOUTH DAKOTA 3, ORAL ROBERTS 2: The Coyotes came back from a 2-1 set deficit to ward off ORU in a Summit League volleyball match at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

Games scores were: 27-29, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-6.

Elizabeth Juhnke had a match-high 22 kills to lead the Coyotes (9-4 overall and 8-1 Summit League), including nine kills in the fourth-set win for USD.

Sami Slaughter also had 13 kills and Aimee Adams 10 kills for the Coyotes. Madison Jurgens also had 51 assists and Madison Harms seven block assists for USD.

Aixa Vigil had 21 kills for Oral Roberts (2-9 overall and 2-7 Summit League).

