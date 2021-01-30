WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota comes back to upset No. 14 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. — South Dakota's first women's volleyball win of the season Friday night was also the school's first over a ranked team as the Coyotes rallied to fell No. 14 Creighton 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 at Sokol Arena.
USD came up big in the block game with 17 blocks led by Sami Slaughter who had nine, Madison Harms eight and Maddie Wiedenfeld six.
Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyote attack with 18 kills, include the match-winning point. Slaughter also had 14 kills while Lolo Weideman had 27 digs and Madison Jurgens logged a match-high 38 assists.
Creighton (2-1) got 19 kills from Jaela Zimmerman. The two teams play again Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.