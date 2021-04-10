WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Jamestown beats Northwestern in GPAC title match

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Top-seeded Jamestown claimed the Great Plains Athletic Conference post-season women's volleyball tournament with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 win over Northwestern Saturday.

Anna Holen had 11 kills to lead the Jimmies, who advance to the NAIA National volleyball first round with a 26-1 record.

Mackenzie Fink had nine kills and Anna Wedel eight kills for Northwestern. The Raiders were the only team to win a match from Jamestown taking a four-set verdict in Orange City on Nov. 5.

The National Qualifier reveal for the NAIA National tournament is at 10 a.m. Monday.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

JAMESTOWN 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: The tournament hosts swept the visiting Mustangs, 3-0, with scores of 25-16, 25-13, and 25-19.

Following sets one and two, which both saw Jamestown win by generous margins, the Mustangs found themselves backed into a corner, facing elimination from the tournament. It was then, in set three, that Morningside dug deep and showed the Jimmies that they weren't going home without a fight.

Morningside's offense was led by the usual suspects, Tyler Godown with six kills, and Kahakai Kahoiwai with five. Setter Kyle Cox dished 11 assists in the set.

