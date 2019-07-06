MOVILLE, Iowa -- It started back when Landan and Levi Paulsen were grade-schoolers.
The two were playing with their friends, either a game of 500 or some touch football as the two recall, close to the sidelines during a Woodbury Central high school football game.
Then-Woodbury Central coach Kelly Manker saw the two along the sidelines and yelled to the Paulsen twins to help as waterboys. The two gladly accepted. It was a chance for them to be right on the sidelines with players they looked up to.
"The rest is history," Levi Paulsen joked.
It didn't stop there. Levi and Landan later watched those same players during their weight-lifting sessions. The two got water for the players when they needed it as 80's rock blasted on the sound system. The twins even started to lift weights on their own.
Landan and Levi knew then, they wanted to grow up to be like the players they were helping out.
"Something about the comradery with the guys in the weight room, it was really cool," Landan Paulsen said. "We didn't understand at the time, they were lifting for a reason. They wanted to get stronger, they wanted to get bigger to play high school football. We gravitated toward that."
As Levi said, the twins learned a lot from watching the workouts in the weight room, the workouts at fall camp and just what it took to be impact-level athletes at the high school level.
The two were standout linemen for the Wildcats and drew NCAA Division I interest. Levi went on to win a state wrestling title and Landan had his fair share of success on the mat as well. Both also had successful track careers at Woodbury Central and were members of the National Honor Society.
The twins, who do everything together, signed to continue their football careers at Iowa.
Now as Levi and Landan are getting ready for their senior seasons at Iowa, the two have become what they admired in high school.
The two brothers were back in Moville at the beginning of July and as they found out, the players they admired in high school now look up to them and all that they have accomplished.
To them, being admired by who they looked up to is a bit crazy since the Paulsens credit their mentors for showing them the right way.
"That's what young kids need. They need mentors and they need guys to show them around and the right way and wrong way to do things," Landan Paulsen said. "Levi and I lucked out, we had some awesome guidance. We got to be around those guys, see the trial and error. When we got to that point, we knew what was right and what was wrong and the path to follow."
There's a reason players past and present from Moville and the surrounding area look up to Landan and Levi. Both will do whatever it takes to help out the offensive line at Iowa. Going into this season, the twins were named to the Leadership Group for the Iowa football team. They are All-Big Ten Academic selections.
Going into their final seasons, Landan is the projected starting left guard and Levi is the projected starting right guard.
If Landan does earn the starting left guard spot, it would be the first career start of his Hawkeye career. He played in one game during his redshirt freshman season and one game as a sophomore. Last season he saw a good amount of time as a backup and a special teams player.
Landan wants that starting spot "bad" but he's also willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, even if that means coming off the bench.
"That's been both of our mottos. Whatever the coach wants, whatever position they want us to play, we are going to go in and play it. Whatever is best for Iowa football," Landan said. "If it's best for me to play special teams, I am going to do it. The left guard spot, it's open. We have a couple of spots open on the line and I am going to do whatever it takes to fill that position or help Iowa football the best way that I can."
Levi's seen a few more snaps than his brother. In his sophomore season, he saw action in nine games and started a game at right guard. As a junior, he continued to find a way onto the field and started a game at right tackle. Last season Levi started a game at left tackle and continued to see action off the bench in other games.
Levi is the projected starter at right guard. But he's more focus on how well the team is coming together rather than his individual game.
"I think the thing I am most excited to see is to see what comes to fruition once we get things strapped up in camp," Levi Paulsen said. "I've already seen in the offseason and spring ball the bond that we have and it's a tight bond. All of our guys have their heads strapped on pretty dang good.
"I am really excited to see the bond that we have and the strength of our team and the strength of our culture once that first game comes."
The twins have made an impact on the field for Iowa and have also made an impact off the field as the two helped raise $17,000 through Iowa's Dance Marathon.
If $10,000 was raised, the two would cut their hair and their beards, which they had grown out since they graduated from high school. The idea was started by Landan's girlfriend, Lexie, and the group was stuck at $7,000 for a while. Then once they finally got up to $10,000, the floodgates opened and the final tally came in at around $17,000.
The money went to Kids with Cancer.
"It truly is unbelievable. We had to use our imagination to figure out how to (raise the money). Our mom helped out here," Landan said. "To have $17,000 go to a cause that's much greater than ourselves and to be able to talk with these kids first hand, it's such an unbelievable cause."
The twins have spent four years in Iowa's system now and to both, it doesn't seem like four years have passed by as they get ready for their final season in black and gold.
"It seems like days drag on but the year fly by. It's really crazy to think about. This next period in July, it's really a grit check," Levi Paulsen said. "It seems like those days drag on. But then like that, where did our last offseason go and you are in the heat of camp and the first game will already be here.
"You learn to slow down and really enjoy the relationships you built with everybody."
While both admit they will do whatever it takes to help the team succeed, it would be a dream come true if Landan is at left guard and Levi is at right guard for the first play of Iowa's season when the Hawkeyes host Miami of Ohio on August 31.
"That would be great. Being twins, we've done everything together for 22 years. Everything," Landan Paulsen said. "If it comes to be, I am sure my parents will cry. All that we want to do is do what's best for Iowa football. Everything we do. If that's what's best for Iowa football, for us to both line up for Iowa football, we will do it and it would be cool."
Levi instantly thought of something cooler, though.
"I think a Big 10 championship is cooler, though," he said and Landan quickly agreed.