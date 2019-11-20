Woodbury Central grads Landan and Levi Paulsen prep for Iowa's senior day

IOWA CITY – Back in elementary school, Landan and Levi Paulsen shared dreams and handed out water bottles to their high school heroes during Friday night games at Woodbury Central High School.
The twin sons of Dan and Michelle Paulsen grew to become high school heroes, taking water bottles from youngsters who this year led their high school football team in Moville, Iowa to its first appearance in an Iowa state semifinal playoff game since 1980.
“Those little kids, they’ve grown and created their own legacy and memories, just like we were able to do by following our dreams,’’ said Landan Paulsen, who now joins his brother in preparing for their final home games in an Iowa uniform.
“It goes by so fast and every little detail may not play out the way you envision, but all of the hours, all of the work, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.’’
Landan and Levi Paulsen are like many of the 19 seniors who will be honored before 19th-ranked Iowa’s 11 a.m. game Saturday’ against Illinois.
They’ll take the field at Kinnick Stadium one final time, greeted at midfield by their parents and posing for quick photos prior to getting back to the day’s work and dealing with a Fighting Illini team that brings a four-game win streak into the match-up.
Landan Paulsen is expected to start left guard for the Hawkeyes, the 10th start of his career, while Levi Paulsen, a starter in six games over the past four seasons for Iowa, is listed as the Hawkeyes’ back-up at right tackle and will continue to provide leadership that has led this year’s team to a 7-3 start.
They’ve shared careers similar in many respects to those of their classmates.
Only three seniors – quarterback Nate Stanley, linebacker Kristian Welch and cornerback Michael Ojemudia – have started more than 10 games on offense or defense during their college careers for the Hawkeyes.
This year’s senior class consists of a number of players who’ve carved out their own niche, filling needed roles that have helped the Hawkeyes in their own way.
“There have been some ups, some downs, in the lineup, out of the lineup, but you know what, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “The experiences I’ve had, the chances to grow as a player and a person, it’s been everything I’ve wanted it to be.’’
From the consistent long snaps of Jackson Subbert to the special teams contributions of Amani Jones and Devonte Young, members of the Hawkeye senior class have created their own legacy of success.
They have contributed to Iowa collecting 32 wins since the start of the 2016 season and will be playing for their 20th victory in 28 home games on Saturday.
With three games to play before their resume is complete, they’ve built a 19-15 record against Big Ten competition, are 13-5 in trophy games and 2-1 in bowl games.
Levi Paulsen has enjoyed every opportunity he has had to “get in there and knock heads,’’ but he will take even more from his Hawkeye experience.
“To be there and help the younger guys, to support them when things aren’t going so well and to help grow and understand what it takes to play at this level – to help them the way other guys helped us – that’s means so much to me,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “It’s not always about how many games you start or what your stats are. There’s more to it.’’
That’s what led Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on a recruiting adventure to Moville, Iowa, population 1,618 and tucked along U.S. Highway 20 a little more than a dozen miles east of Sioux City.
“Quite a breakfast, as you might imagine,’’ Ferentz said, adding that the Paulsen twins had more on their plate than just a hearty Midwestern breakfast as they were being recruited by the Hawkeyes.
Ferentz recalled this week a phone conversation he had with the Paulsens during the recruiting process.
“It was on a Thursday night around like 5:30, 6 o’clock and they were working the popcorn stand at I believe a volleyball game at their high school. The girls were playing volleyball, those guys are working the popcorn stand and telling me they had band practice the next morning at 6,’’ Ferentz said.
“I was just chuckling. Those guys are beautiful, they do everything in that school. Then you go in the school and you see how people feel about them and how they’re respected as young people and then the home visit. It was just a totally delightful day, a lot of fun and a lot of good food. … To me, small-town Iowa is about as good as it gets.’’
It proved to be the perfect place for Landan and Levi Paulsen to cultivate their dreams.
They had space to grow, becoming more than just football players.
“Where we have come from will always be a part of who we are,’’ Landan Paulsen said. “It gave us the opportunity to be in the position we are in right now.’’
Both Paulsens expect Saturday to be filled with emotions.
Both guarantee that their mother will greet them on the field with tear-filled eyes.
Their father, they say, more likely will offer a slap on the back and bring a “go get ‘em’’ approach to things.
“When it’s over, there’s still a game to play,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “And knowing that it will be the last time that your get the chance to play at Kinnick, to be part of the swarm, you want to give it your best.’’
That best may take on a number of different looks.
From the chance to “knock heads’’ to an opportunity to rally and root on teammates from the sideline, there is a difference-making role to be filled.
“Game day in Iowa City, it’s the best, everything that I hoped it would be,’’ Landan Paulsen said. “I’m looking forward to being part of it, one last time.’’