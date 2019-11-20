Woodbury Central grads Landan and Levi Paulsen prep for Iowa's senior day

“I was just chuckling. Those guys are beautiful, they do everything in that school. Then you go in the school and you see how people feel about them and how they’re respected as young people and then the home visit. It was just a totally delightful day, a lot of fun and a lot of good food. … To me, small-town Iowa is about as good as it gets.’’

It proved to be the perfect place for Landan and Levi Paulsen to cultivate their dreams.

They had space to grow, becoming more than just football players.

“Where we have come from will always be a part of who we are,’’ Landan Paulsen said. “It gave us the opportunity to be in the position we are in right now.’’

Both Paulsens expect Saturday to be filled with emotions.

Both guarantee that their mother will greet them on the field with tear-filled eyes.

Their father, they say, more likely will offer a slap on the back and bring a “go get ‘em’’ approach to things.

“When it’s over, there’s still a game to play,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “And knowing that it will be the last time that your get the chance to play at Kinnick, to be part of the swarm, you want to give it your best.’’