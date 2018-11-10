SIOUX FALLS – Nate Rogers reached a milestone in his final football game for Wayne State College here Saturday.
Rogers, a senior from South Sioux City, caught a 42-yard pass in the second quarter of the Wildcats’ 26-7 loss to Sioux Falls, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He is the first Wayne State receiver since Frederick Bruno in 2009 to have a 1,000-yard season.
Rogers had two catches for 48 yards, finishing his career with 2,456 yards, eight shy of the school record 2,464 held by Tavarus Johnson.
Redshirt freshman Brady Brandsfield threw a 13-yard pass to Willie Walton with seven minutes left in the second quarter for Wayne State’s only points. Brandsfield passed for 75 yards while Maliki Wilson led the Wildcats with 59 rushing yards on 15 carries. Tyler Thomsen collected a game-high 13 tackles and a sack.
Wayne State finished the season 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the Northern Sun Conference. Sioux Falls was 7-4 and 5-2.