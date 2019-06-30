I have a motto to live by: Always leave a place better than you found it.
According to Dordt University track and field coach Craig Heynen, David Temte did just that for the Defenders.
It sounds like he was a great young man who never put himself first.
Temte and his brother, Benjamin, were driving in Montana on Monday when they were involved in a head-on collision, which killed them both. Both were 20 years old.
David Temte was a member of the Defenders’ cross country and track and field teams. He was also the second leg of the 4x800 relay team that won an NAIA national championship just a month ago.
While the accolade is great, that’s not how Heynen will remember David Temte.
“He was a friend to everybody,” Heynen said in a phone conversation on Tuesday. “He really was one of those people … he had people on the team who he considered close, but everyone on the team considered David a friend.”
One of the common messages that Heynen and Defenders cross country coach Nate Wolf have heard during the week was how good a friend David Temte was.
“I wasn’t even aware of that as a coach,” Heynen said.
David Temte was a fun-loving guy who sought the best in everyone. He always tried to encourage everyone, no matter if it was a teammate on the 4x800 team or a thrower.
He especially loved the seniors.
After the Defenders had won the title in the 4x800, the team went out to eat in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Most of the guys were pumped up even when the team was at dinner, but suddenly, David Temte was nowhere to be found.
Cross country coach Nate Wolf went to the restroom to see if David Temte was in there.
Their hunch was right, and when they found David Temte, he was standing near the sink teary-eyed.
The group asked David Temte he was alright, and his reply was along the lines of how he’s going to miss the group of seniors.
Now, it’s the group of Defenders — sprinters, distance runners, throwers, everyone — who misses that smile and that cheerful ‘hello’ everyday.
“He was always thinking about other people,” Heynen said.
Here’s another story that embodies Heynen’s quote.
After they had won the 4x8 at nationals, Matthew Van Eps was in the open 800 final, and he ended up taking the national title.
David Temte was the first Defenders teammate to run up to Van Eps after he had won. David Temte was in flip flops running to the finish line. His flip flops came off, and he didn’t retrieve them.
Instead, David Temte ran barefoot across the stadium to congratulate Van Eps.
“He was always excited about the success of his teammates and how things were going for them,” Heynen said. “He was willing to sit and talk to people on the team after practice, before practice. He didn’t care who it was.”
The Dordt community, however, has comfort in knowing that David Temte is in heaven, because he was a strong believer in God.
“David understood what Paul meant when he wrote about running the race with perseverance and lived his life striving to persevere in his faith daily," Wolf said. "His family, friends, and teammates were incredibly important to him. I cannot overstate David’s impact on our team. As a teammate he truly celebrated the success of other people. As a friend he was quick to laugh and was always willing to have an honest and deep conversation. As a brother-in-Christ he possessed an incredible desire to serve others."