ZACH JAMES: GPAC showcases top volleyball, football programs in town this week

SIOUX CITY — If you didn’t know the Great Plains Athletic Conference was a solid conference among collegiate sports, this week should serve as a pretty good reminder.
The GPAC is in the limelight this week, as five programs were among the eight in the women’s volleyball national quarterfinals, then on Saturday, Morningside and Northwestern will meet for a spot in the NAIA football national championship.
The five teams that qualified for the national volleyball tournament were Northwestern, Dordt, Midland, Concordia and Jamestown.
All five teams are ranked, too.
In the final poll released on April 12, Jamestown held the No. 1 spot. The Jimmies entered the tournament with a 25-1 record, and they’ve shown every bit that they’re the top-ranked team in the country.
The Jimmies opened up pool play by coming back to beat a good Viterbo team, then the Jimmies swept Providence on Wednesday.
Northwestern was ranked fifth, and had a 19-4 record before the tournament started on Tuesday.
Northwestern played in five sets against Oklahoma City, where the Red Raiders were down two sets to one. They came back, beating the Stars with a 15-6 fifth set.
Midland coach Paul Giesselmann lauded Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch for the success he’s had while in Orange City.
“Kyle is a terrific coach, and I coached against his dad way back in the day,” Giesselmann said. “If that’s who we play (which turned out to be true), that’s going to be a lot of fun for the student-athletes and the fans.”
The Bulldogs came in ranked 10th, and held a 12-4 record before Thursday’s quarterfinal match against the Defenders.
Speaking of the Defenders, they were ranked 16th in that final April 12 poll, winning 14 matches before winning two more in Sioux City this week.
Hastings also received votes this season.
As the five GPAC teams clinched spots in the volleyball quarterfinals on Wednesday, three of the programs lauded the others in how good they were, and how fortunate it was to play in a competitive conference like the GPAC.
For example, Northwestern senior Emily Van Ginkel said that playing against good GPAC teams helped them play in a match like the one they did against OKC.
“I think it shows that we have some really great competition in the conference, and that’s a credit to why we succeed as well,” Van Ginkel said. “We get some quality competition year-round.”
Four of the five GPAC teams played one another — Dordt and Concordia met in a 5 p.m. quarterfinal, while the Red Raiders played the Warriors in a nightcap. That match ended after The Journal’s press deadline.
Giesselmann, in his 11th year, said that the national tournament shows just how good the conference is, just by the teams’ quality of play.
“I think we’ve had a team in the Final Four for the last five straight years and we’ve been there twice,” Giesselmann said. “We have some players on this team that was on our last Final Four team. The moment wasn’t too big for us. Our mental toughness is a big difference. We haven’t gotten rattled (against Indiana Wesleyan).”
The five teams got here through the tournament in the middle of a pandemic. The Defenders are one of the teams who haven’t taken that success lightly.
“It really is a privilege to be competing at the final site, to be one of 24 teams, and the 24 teams have each had to work through COVID,” Dordt coach Chad Hanson said. “I’m sure each team has been impacted by it one way or another. Every single one of us has been impacted in a hard way. To have the NAIA be able to run a classy event and a quality event … it’s really incredible and a privilege.”
GPAC football showcase
Then on Saturday, for the second time this season, the Red Raiders football team comes to Elwood Olsen Stadium to face No. 1 Morningside.
The two programs met up to start the football season, and even though the Mustangs won that game 45-31, the Mustangs scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter to hold off their opponents.
Northwestern gave Morningside’s defense everything it had, as quarterback Tyson Kooima threw for 447 yards and reached the century mark in rushing that night, too. He did all that while battling cramps during the fourth quarter on a warm September night.
This time around, it’ll be a warm, sunny April afternoon, and the winner will go to the national championship game. The NAIA national championship game is Monday, May 10, in Grambling, Louisiana.
The Mustangs are the two-time defending national champions, while the Red Raiders are in a semifinal contest for the first time since 2000. Red Raiders coach Matt McCarty was a freshman on that team.