ZACH JAMES: GPAC showcases top volleyball, football programs in town this week

Giesselmann, in his 11th year, said that the national tournament shows just how good the conference is, just by the teams’ quality of play.

“I think we’ve had a team in the Final Four for the last five straight years and we’ve been there twice,” Giesselmann said. “We have some players on this team that was on our last Final Four team. The moment wasn’t too big for us. Our mental toughness is a big difference. We haven’t gotten rattled (against Indiana Wesleyan).”

The five teams got here through the tournament in the middle of a pandemic. The Defenders are one of the teams who haven’t taken that success lightly.

“It really is a privilege to be competing at the final site, to be one of 24 teams, and the 24 teams have each had to work through COVID,” Dordt coach Chad Hanson said. “I’m sure each team has been impacted by it one way or another. Every single one of us has been impacted in a hard way. To have the NAIA be able to run a classy event and a quality event … it’s really incredible and a privilege.”

GPAC football showcase

Then on Saturday, for the second time this season, the Red Raiders football team comes to Elwood Olsen Stadium to face No. 1 Morningside.