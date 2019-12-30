ZACH JAMES: Longevity is a common thing at Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan wants to stay at Morningside College for the rest of his life, and athletic director Tim Jager is happy to hear that.
In a culture where coaches — especially this time of the year in football — jump from program to program seemingly like it’s a yearly thing, Ryan is the exception.
He’s not interested in jumping to any other program — bigger or smaller — that would better itself from Ryan’s services.
Ryan likes it here in Sioux City, and I can see why.
Why go somewhere else when there is success in front of you and there is even room to build on an already solid foundation?
Besides, Ryan has been here 19 years. The Mustangs’ assistant coaches like it here, too.
Offensive coordinator Lucas Lueders just finished his ninth season under Ryan. Mustangs co-defensive coordinators Casey Jacobsen (16) and Nathan Turner (13) have been around the block, too.
“It’s extremely unique,” said Ryan of having the core of his coaching staff stick around for as long as they have. “I feel so blessed that those guys have stayed at Morningside with me and what that provides. It’s great continuity. The college is just a great place to be at, and Sioux City is just a great place to be at.”
Even before the Morningside football team won its second consecutive national championship earlier this month, Ryan reflected on his tenure so far with the Mustangs and listed off the reasons why he liked being a part of the Morningside culture.
“Number one, I think it’s just an outstanding school,” Ryan said. “I find it easy to recruit young men here, because I truly believe in the academic culture that our men get here to really improve their lives, so I think it starts with that.
“Then, number two, we just get support with that administration,” Ryan added. “That just makes it an outstanding situation.”
When Ryan arrived to Morningside a number of years ago, he wasn’t sure if this was going to be a long-term stop.
You have free articles remaining.
Understandably — and Jager admitted this, too — coaching is a peculiar profession where men and women who hold coaching positions ever really know what lies ahead.
“I don’t know if any coach really knows how things play out,” Ryan said. “You always hope you’re taking a good job and giving you a good opportunity and it ended up being that way.”
But, the longevity doesn’t just stay in the football program. It bleeds all across Morningside athletics.
Softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann has led that program since 1999. Cross country and track coach David Nash is in his 19th season, as is soccer coach Tom Maxon.
Both basketball coaches — women’s coach Jamie Sale and men’s coach Jim Sykes — have had many years under their belt at Morningside. Sale is in his 19th year while Sykes is in his 16th.
Mustangs golf coach Todd Sapp has also been at Morningside for 11 years.
“Morningside does an exceptional job of making Morningside a career coaching stop,” Jager, in his eighth year as AD, said. “I think it’s just the high expectations and the culture. I think when other programs are successful, it does make a difference.”
The Mustangs football team hasn't lost a game in two years, but that’s not the only Morningside program that has seen success this calendar year.
Most recently, the volleyball team got the host bid over Briar Cliff in the national volleyball tournament and the Mustangs played well in the Tyson Events Center.
Then, the men’s soccer team made the national tournament, and lost in the opening round of the national tournament after posting an 18-4 record.
Nash led four cross country runners to the national tournament earlier this fall in one of the toughest conferences for cross country in the nation.
In the spring, the softball team won the GPAC tournament championship. The track team saw Sheldon native Kati Kneifl claim the first men's or women's throwing championship at the NAIA level in the same weekend the Mustangs produced six All-Americans.
In the winter, both basketball teams made it to the national tournament.
"All of our coaches are competitive," Jager said. "All of our coaches support each other, but they also want their program to be the best on campus. It creates a positive atmosphere and a positive culture."