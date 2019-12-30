ZACH JAMES: Longevity is a common thing at Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan wants to stay at Morningside College for the rest of his life, and athletic director Tim Jager is happy to hear that.

In a culture where coaches — especially this time of the year in football — jump from program to program seemingly like it’s a yearly thing, Ryan is the exception.

He’s not interested in jumping to any other program — bigger or smaller — that would better itself from Ryan’s services.

Ryan likes it here in Sioux City, and I can see why.

Why go somewhere else when there is success in front of you and there is even room to build on an already solid foundation?

Besides, Ryan has been here 19 years. The Mustangs’ assistant coaches like it here, too.

Offensive coordinator Lucas Lueders just finished his ninth season under Ryan. Mustangs co-defensive coordinators Casey Jacobsen (16) and Nathan Turner (13) have been around the block, too.