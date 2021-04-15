ZACH JAMES: Sioux City Relays are back in business

SIOUX CITY — Even through some hurdles, the Sioux City Relays is still on.
The 56th running of the premier track meet in Northwest Iowa started Thursday with the middle school events being held at Dakota Valley, and the meet ramps up on Friday with the college division, then the high school athletes get Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday.
It wasn’t the easiest task for co-directors Bob Prince and Jason Cowley to get arrangements set for the meet, but the first gun will be fired on Friday morning.
There was no meet in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but athletes, coaches and co-directors are eager to have the event back.
Prince didn’t think the rug was going to be pulled from underneath them. There was confidence that they could get the meet in.
“We’re back in business, but we’re not back to normal,” Prince said. “This is a good opportunity to get some kids a chance to compete. It’s been tough for a lot of these kids to get meets in. We’re happy that we’re back at it. This might be the biggest track meet that kids might be able to compete in. From my perspective, we think we put on a good show. (Fully Automated Timing) has totally changed the way we run a track meet.”
Include me in that mix.
One of the first events I covered when I arrived at the Journal was the 2019 rendition of the Sioux City Relays. I have enjoyed traveling to different track meets throughout Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin during my journalism career, and I was impressed with the level of talent and the level of professionalism displayed at the Sioux City Relays.
There will be some good talent that will swing by here on Friday and Saturday, and even though the weather won’t be that great, they will still put on a good show.
One of those local runners, East High School grad and South Dakota’s Laken Gardner, is eager to come home and run in front of her home crowd.
“I remember when I was in high school and I watched the college section and I loved it,” Gardner said. “Now that I get to come back as a Coyote and wear my favorite uniform on the planet and run where I grew up is so exciting. Ardell (Inlay) and I get to come home and we’re just so excited. It feels like the city is getting back on track. The excitement for sports in Sioux City is coming back. Sports in Sioux City are a big deal, and the relays having a big meet, that means a lot to a lot of kids.”
A well-run track meet is one of the prettiest things in sports.
There was a tedious process to make sure everything was right.
The first thing that Prince pointed out was to make sure all of the college field events could be completed in one day.
Those start at 11:30 with the hammer throw, but not all the events will happen on the Olsen Stadium grounds.
The pole vault will be held at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, while the javelin throws will be held at Bass Field, not too far from Olsen Stadium.
With the amount of entrants, the Relays crew usually spreads out the field events over two days, but Prince and Cowley were able to make it work.
Prince believed that the schedule works the way it is.
“That would have been difficult for these colleges with all the protocols they have to follow,” Prince said. “Jason Cowley did a heck of a job working with all the schools. We miss the idea of having both high school and college athletes mix together. We think that’s important for the high school kids to watch the older kids.”
There will be NCAA schools competing alongside the GPAC schools, and that’s something you won’t see next weekend at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.
The NCAA changed testing regulations from the indoor season to the outdoor season, and that allowed Cowley and Prince to mix the schools together at the collegiate level.
There was a concern in the first part when Cowley was working through some of the restrictions and finding out what level they were at.
The NCAA schools are testing more often than the NAIA schools, but the NAIA schools do have testing available.
From a high school standpoint, most of the familiar schools will be there, which will bring another element of normalcy to the events.
“It’s a great chance for them to showcase their talents against schools that aren’t their size,” Cowley said. “It is going to be different having only high schools on Saturday, but we were able to allow more entries because of that. We weren’t limited on how many races we could run. We are understanding that there is a time frame because of the (GPAC championship) soccer game (between Briar Cliff and Morningside). We know that that’s taking place, and we’re working with Morningside to make sure Saturday goes off without a hitch.”
Hall of Famers
There will be two inductees this weekend. The first one is Morningside grad Meredith Davis, who was inducted into the NCAA Division II Hall of Fame in 2010.
She won two NCAA Division II national championships in the heptathlon and won more than 14 All-American honors with her time as a Mustang.
Davis will be inducted on Friday.
Saturday’s inductee will be the late Rudy Lee, who was a standout athlete at Central High School. His family will be in attendance to accept the award.