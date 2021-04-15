ZACH JAMES: Sioux City Relays are back in business

SIOUX CITY — Even through some hurdles, the Sioux City Relays is still on.

The 56th running of the premier track meet in Northwest Iowa started Thursday with the middle school events being held at Dakota Valley, and the meet ramps up on Friday with the college division, then the high school athletes get Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday.

It wasn’t the easiest task for co-directors Bob Prince and Jason Cowley to get arrangements set for the meet, but the first gun will be fired on Friday morning.

There was no meet in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but athletes, coaches and co-directors are eager to have the event back.

Prince didn’t think the rug was going to be pulled from underneath them. There was confidence that they could get the meet in.

“We’re back in business, but we’re not back to normal,” Prince said. “This is a good opportunity to get some kids a chance to compete. It’s been tough for a lot of these kids to get meets in. We’re happy that we’re back at it. This might be the biggest track meet that kids might be able to compete in. From my perspective, we think we put on a good show. (Fully Automated Timing) has totally changed the way we run a track meet.”

