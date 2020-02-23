Zegarowski can't miss, No. 15 Creighton routs No. 21 Butler

OMAHA, Neb. — Butler paid a heavy price for leaving Marcus Zegarowski open.
Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and No. 15 Creighton beat the 21st-ranked Bulldogs 81-59 on Sunday for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.
The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind conference-leading Seton Hall.
Butler (19-9, 7-8), which dropped its third straight game, played the second half without scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle.
Zegarowski benefited from Butler shading off him. When Zegarowski would come off a ball screen, he could look to pass to big man Christian Bishop inside or to sharpshooters Mitch Ballock or Ty-Shon Alexander in the corner, or make a play on his own. With the Bulldogs dropping a man down on Bishop and defenders staying on Ballock and Alexander, Zegarowski had room to get shots off from the wing. When he did pass, he often got the ball right back.
You have free articles remaining.
“He had a night where everything was going in,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “He made the right reads, and when you have guys like Mitch Ballock who has six assists and Ty-Shon who has four assists and Christian with five, it shows guys are willing to move the ball. When a guy gets hot, we've got to get him the basketball.”
Zegarowski set his career high with seven of Creighton's season-high 15 3s on 26 attempts. He's one of three Bluejays shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc.
“I just try to go out and make the right play,” he said. “Tonight it was awesome to play with a lot of great players who spread the floor and a staff that puts me in position to be successful. I took what the defense gave me.”
Creighton was just 4 of 22 on 3s in a 71-57 loss at Butler on Jan. 4. The Bluejays had 10 3s in the first half alone Sunday, with Zegarowski making five as the Bluejays began to pull away.
“We didn't execute great with our game plan defensively," Butler's Sean McDermott said. "We know they like to shoot the 3, and we let them shoot it, and they hit a ton of them.”
Henry Baddley led Butler with 13 points and McDermott added 10.
The Bluejays led 40-21 at halftime after outscoring the Bulldogs 17-2 and holding them without a field goal over the last 6:15.