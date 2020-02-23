Zegarowski can't miss, No. 15 Creighton routs No. 21 Butler

OMAHA, Neb. — Butler paid a heavy price for leaving Marcus Zegarowski open.

Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and No. 15 Creighton beat the 21st-ranked Bulldogs 81-59 on Sunday for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind conference-leading Seton Hall.

Butler (19-9, 7-8), which dropped its third straight game, played the second half without scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle.

Zegarowski benefited from Butler shading off him. When Zegarowski would come off a ball screen, he could look to pass to big man Christian Bishop inside or to sharpshooters Mitch Ballock or Ty-Shon Alexander in the corner, or make a play on his own. With the Bulldogs dropping a man down on Bishop and defenders staying on Ballock and Alexander, Zegarowski had room to get shots off from the wing. When he did pass, he often got the ball right back.

