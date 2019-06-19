CHEROKEE, Iowa – People of all ages have a tendency to gravitate toward Kenny Bern and that’s perfectly understandable.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to come into contact with the affable 92-year-old, then you’ve missed out on meeting quite possibly the most humble and well-respected person on the face of the earth.
Not only is Bern a legend around Cherokee and Northwest Iowa, but he was voted the Iowa High School Athletic Association Fan of the Year in 2011. He's an Iowa Bowling Association Hall of Famer with a heart of gold.
He has logged countless miles in his long and prosperous life trekking not only across the state of Iowa, but beyond to watch sporting events which include athletes of all ages.
We’re talking Pee Wees to the pros. If there’s a game –especially in Cherokee – Kenny will be there.
And, over the years, he and his late wife Olga, who passed away in 2008, became more than just fans to the thousands upon thousands of young men and women they’ve kept an eye on over the years.
So beloved is Kenny that the city in which he has called home since the mid 1940s stepped up to the plate in a big way, raising money to renovate the existing high school baseball field into Kenny Bern Field, which was formally dedicated in a ceremony last week.
“This means the world to me,” Bern said. “I’m not sure when it was, but I wasn’t feeling very well and Cory Ege (Cherokee High School baseball coach) called me and said he wanted to talk to me about something about baseball. I told him I wasn’t feeling good but they wouldn’t give up and called me about five minutes later and told me they wouldn’t be there very long, it’s kind of important.
“I told them, well I probably won’t even get off the davenport. That’s when they told me and, oh man, I’ll tell you, it put tears in my eyes.”
Bern was on hand to toss out an honorary first pitch last Friday at the facility that includes 124,000 square feet of artificial infield turf, a new cement backstop, 30-foot high netting from dugout to dugout and tile in the outfield grass. The press box has been moved directly behind the plate.’
The project cost $350,000, some of which was pledged by anonymous donors and the rest paid for by business and individual sponsorships.
Bern graduated from Larrabee High School in 1944 and after serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II returned to Cherokee County in 1947. He landed a job at a packing plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, where he worked for 34 years.
Kenny married Olga in 1949 and although they had no children, they set out on a 50-plus year adventure of keeping tabs on nearly every high school or college athlete and coaches within a 70-mile radius of Cherokee.
Through the years, Bern has attended every Iowa boys state basketball tournament since 1946 and nearly every state baseball tourney and football semifinals and finals in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Needless to say, he’s been the No. 1 fan of all Cherokee athletic teams for decades.
Still, the ever humble Bern was shocked, to say the least, when he found out about the project.
“I never expected it,” he said. “Not in my wildest dreams.”
Although Kenny got the honors of throwing out the first pitch, his great nephews Trey and Joe Benson also threw ceremonial tosses. Then, the game went on as usual, with Kenny sitting in his normal spot under the only tree left on the property, posing for pictures with kids and exchanging pleasantries with their parents.
“I graduated from high school when I was 16 and June Bug Perrin at the time was a state wrestling champion here in Cherokee and he was my idol,” Bern said. “I couldn’t drive so my dad would bring me down and drop me off at Wilson School, He’d go down and play pitch or something and after the game was over I’d go over there and away we’d go home.
“I was a junior in high school and Loy Alexander and I, he was a senior and had an old Model A coupe and his brother Neil coached at Chariton. We went down there and stayed with him and that was my first state basketball tournament over at the old Drake Fieldhouse in 1943.”
He’s stuck to one motto throughout his long and prosperous life.
“I just love people and kids and I just try to be good,” Bern said. “You might notice these napkins I carry in the right pocket of my shirt. I buy these little kids treats and their hands might get sticky and they have to have a napkin to wipe it off.
“One thing I’ll never forget. A couple of years ago I was sitting up there under that tree and a little get came hopping and skipping down to me between games. I saw he had some bills in his hand so I figured he was heading to the concession stand. I’m always high-fiving those kids so I said, ‘young man, give me five.’ He stopped, looked at me and told me I can’t, I only have two.”
The walls of an addition to his home are lined with photos of local high school and college athletes and officials. Bern is more than happy to share a story and can remember events from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s as clear as those from last week.
“I couldn’t begin to tell you how many times my wife and I left Cherokee at midnight on Friday night, drove into Chicago for a ballgame on Saturday, a doubleheader on Sunday and then come back and went to work Monday morning,” Bern recalled.
He became close friends with Jim Fanning, a grade behind Kenny in school, who grew up in Moneta, Iowa, and went on to play professional baseball and later manage and serve as general manager of the Montreal Expos.
That’s just one of the many contacts Bern has with professional athletes. Kenny and his late friend Bob Hoffman of Denison made a trek to baseball spring training in Florida for over 30 years.
“I had more major league friends back in the ‘70s and ‘80s than you could shake a stick at,” Bern said. “Mike Schmidt and Greg Luzinski (former Philadelphia Phillies stars) were the biggest signed baseballs I ever got.”
Shortly after he and Olga celebrated their 50th anniversary, they attended a Minnesota Twins caravan in Spencer. Bert Blyleven, one of Kenny’s favorite players whom he had befriended a number of years earlier, happened to be there.
They sat in the front row and he and Bert were talking back and forth before, out of the blue, Kenny’s name was mysteriously drawn out of a hat to receive an autographed baseball.
“I thought I would walk up to the stage so that he wouldn’t have to walk all the way around, but when I walked up there, Bert walked right past me,” Bern said. “He said you’re not getting this. He handed it to my wife, kissed her and away he went.”
Bern and Blyleven talk on the phone quite often and Kenny attended Blyleven’s Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, New York.
So beloved is Kenny that a group of people in Cherokee got together and re-roofed his house a couple of years ago.
“I was still asleep at 8 o’clock in the morning and I woke up and found my neighbor (Janet Lucas) sitting at the foot of my bed,” Bern said. “I asked her what the hell is going on. She told me they were going to re-roof my house and I said my house doesn’t need a new roof.”
It was their 90th birthday present to Bern, a true Cherokee legend.
“I’m so blessed,” said Bern, an Iowa Bowling Association Hall of Famer. “I got cards stacked over a foot high on my 92nd birthday (May 29) and, over 400 birthday wishes on Facebook and 30 phone calls. I just try and be good to everybody.”
Trust me, my friend, it doesn’t take much effort for everybody to also be good to you.