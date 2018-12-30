Take a cup of kindness, if you choose, to days gone by:
Oklahoma, like an ill wind, came sweeping down the plain -- sort of, to try to rescue the 2018 College Football Playoff debacle.
But, after falling behind Alabama 28-0, the Tide ebbed and lost interest.
That allowed Oklahoma to wind up losing by an 11-point margin that in reality was four or five touchdowns, had Alabama really cared.
Notre Dame and Clemson, boys among men, was an equal mismatch, probably moreso.
The Irish shook down the thunder alright, Clemson's.
Notre Dame lost by 27 going on 54.
The CFP committee of 13 coaches and athletic directors embrace age-old values and tenets and the group should actually attend games before picking a Final Four.
Maybe Joe Sixpack and his cohorts at the U-shaped table, could have selected a more competitive semifinal.
Alabama and Clemson should have been joined by Georgia and Ohio State.
Comparative scores are simply misleading. What if Purdue would have played Ohio State last week?
Even Central Florida could have lost by 35 of 40 to spoil its unbeaten record.
At the very least, it would have been interesting to see.
There's no need to protect the Power Five, Notre Dame and possibly Fox.
Find a new way, a new committee, fewer regular season games and expand if need be.
2018's semifinal round was a disaster.
At least the title game is right on.
- Iowa State fans listening to the radio call of the Cyclone-Washington State Alamo Bowl game may have been miffed by the pronouncement that ISU had never been on a larger stage and faced such a large opponent.
That controversial game, officiated by a Big Ten crew, was not the latest version of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.''
But, on Dec. 27, 2001, Iowa State lost 14-13 to Alabama in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.
In the final seconds, Cyclone kicker Tony Yelk, booted a 47-yard field goal directly over the right upright (but maybe just inside), but officials ruled the kick no good.
Yelk had made good on field goals of 41 and 37 yards earlier in the game.
The Cyclones have also played, among others in bowls, Texas A&M (Hall of Fame Bowl), Pittsburgh (Insight.com Bowl), North Carolina State (Peach Bowl), Georgia Tech (Liberty Bowl), Louisiana State (Sun Bowl) and TCU (Houston Bowl).
- With no official or current Outback Bowl roster available, it's difficult to ascertain whether or not Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak is part of the Iowa traveling party.
The red-shirt junior from Parkston, S.D., suffered a knee injury in spring drills and was in active during the regular season, after appearing in 13 games, mostly on special teams, in 2017.
Dvorak rushed for 675 yards and five touchdowns as a Morningside freshman in 2015, then transferred to Iowa.
Dvoorak had 109 carries going into the NAIA playoffs, but saw little post-season action when the Mustangs lost tin the semifinals to Southern Oregon.
As a prep at Parkston, S.D., Dvorak was a teammate of current Iowa defensive tackle Brady Reiff.
Dvorak was a state hurdle champ in two events and the trriple jump as a prep senior and a state placer in wrestling.
- Remembering an old acquaintance.
The late and, yes, legendary Colin Kapitan, who passed away last Friday at the age of 78, was perhaps beyond description as a sports official.
Colorful, expressive, entertaining and usually right on the call, you either worshiped and admired "Kapie'' or threw lemons in his direction during parts of six decades.
A mainstay as a floor and field official in the old Sioux Interstate Conference and the North Central Conference on the college level, the lifelong resident of Yankton, S.D., was also a proud member of this particular dodge, the newspaper business.
He once served as sports editor of the Yankton Press & Dakotan.
He was a football official in the NAIA and NCAA Division II for 34 years and hung up his whistle in 2000.
The funeral is Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.