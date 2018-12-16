SIOUX CITY – Ten years ago.
Back then, give or take a year or two in time passages, Our Town’s high school girls basketball was actually noticed, even grudgingly admired, in central and eastern Iowa.
Ten years ago.
In 2007, North High defeated Des Moines Roosevelt in the big school division title game (then 4A) and the next year Bishop Heelan tripped Pella in the old 3A title game.
North won 4A again in 2009, topping Ames, while Heelan used an embarrassing 47-22 loss to No. 1 Huxley Ballard in 3A finals as incentive to buoy a championship run and triumph over Waukon in 2010 finals.
North actually qualified four straight years, 2006 through 2009 and Heelan made four-year Des Moines runs (2007-08-09-10) and (2012-13-14-15).
But, since 2010 the championship game silence has been deafening since.
Heelan did reach the 4A semis in 2012-13-15, but suffered losses.
East’s fourth and last appearance in a state tourney was 2001. West is still seeking a state tourney appearance.
East and Heelan are off to fast starts this season, but not 5A schools are currently ranked statewide and the Sioux City qualifier will certainly face a Des Moines Metro team in a regional final.
Bishop Heelan appears to have the best shot at a state tourney berth, in Class 4A.
The Crusader post-season road may prove smoother than a regular-season slate that contains stern challenges from 5A East and West High, 4A Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Le Mars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, along with Omaha Skutt Catholic (Class B, Nebraska) and Treynor, ranked second in Iowa Class 2A.
The Sweet Sixteen, no, Fabulous 40 awaits.
- The 50-year honor team at the Iowa Girls State Tournament will be Montezuma’s 1969 champs.
That squad defeated Allison-Bristow in the finals, then trimmed Manilla in the title game in 1970.
Montezuma’s bid to win a third straight crown was curtailed in the 1971 quarterfinals when Montezuma snapped an 89-game Monte winning streak in a classic shootout, 104-103.
- Should Morningside again draw Rocky Mountain College of Montana as a playoff foe next year, the Mustangs would face one of their own.
Last week, Rocky Mountain named 2011 Morningside grad Chris Stutzreim as its new head coach, replacing Jason Petrino.
Stutzreim quarterbacked Morningside in 2010. He’s been an assistant at South Dakota, Rocky Mountain, William Penn and NCAA D2 Southwest Oklahoma State.
Rocky Mountain made the long journey to Sioux City in the first round of the playoffs this year, only to crumple under an avalanche of points, 49-20.
- Iowans following Iowans at North Dakota State.
Matt Entz, a graduate of Waterloo West High School and Wartburg College, is the new head coach at FCS juggernaut North Dakota State.
He replaces Chris Klieman, a graduate of Waterloo Columbus High and Northern Iowa.
Klieman is the new head coach at Kansas State, replacing the retired Bill Snyder.
Entz is well-connected in Siouxland, too, having served as linebackers coach and assistant head coach at Wayne State from 1999 to 2001.
- Morningside’s Conner Niles closed out his career chasing further NAIA receiving records.
He finished with a single-season record of 2,639 yards on 157 receptions, 34 for touchdowns.
The reception total was just one shy of the record 158 catches by Graceland freshman Caleb Thomas in 2017.
Thomas, from Miami Gardens, Fla., accumulated 1,235 yards on his 158 catches, but for a meager 10 touchdowns.
During the past season, Thomas added 115 sophomore receptions for 979 yards and a sparse five TDs.
His receptions have meant little or nothing to Graceland success. He’s contributed to back-to-back 1-10 seasons.
One of Graceland’s losses this season was 84-10 to Benedictine. The Lamoni school also lost to Baker (70-14), William Penn (61-14) and Southwestern (76-14).
Niles’ yardage this season broke the previous mark of 2,221 by NAIA Division I Glenville State’s Chris George in 1993. By the way, George was coached at Glenville State (in the NAIA’s D1 and D2 days) by Rich Rodriquez, who later coached at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona.
- The list of NAIA players of the year, including 2018 recipient Trent Solsma of Morningside, is an interesting one.
The Player of the Year Award has only been bestowed since 1997.
Quarterbacks have been honored 14 times and defensive players just twice, linebackers Brian Kurtz of St. Francis, Ind., and Owen Koeppen of Carroll, Mont.
Quarterback Bo Hurley of national champ Findlay, Ohio, was the first recipient in 1997.
The most honored of all recipients is 6-2, 210-pound quarterback Eddie Eviston of Georgetown, Ky.
Eviston led Georgetown to a 41-1 record in three seasons, including a runner-up finish in 1999 and titles in 2000 and 2001 with a 40-27 win over Sioux Falls in ’01.
The very next year, Sioux Falls running back Nick Kortan was the player of the year, although Georgetown, then an NAIA equivalent of Alabama, advanced to the title game for a fourth straight year where it fell to Carroll, Mont., which won the first of that school’s four straight crowns.