SIOUX CITY – Here we go again.
But this time, Morningside gets to host Indiana small-college bully St. Francis in Our Town.
The NAIA football playoff semifinal will be Saturday at Olsen Stadium.
In four previous losses to St. Francis, Morningside has been outscored 159-70, but has been closing the gap in previous confrontations.
It was 21-17 in the first round in 2011 and 43-36 in last year’s semis.
In all four meetings, St. Francis was the host at its Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in Fort Wayne, Ind., including a 53-3 demolition of the Mustangs in Morningside’s first-ever post-season playoff game in 2004 and 42-14 in the 2005 semifinals.
St. Francis will be playing in the semifinals for the fourth straight year and ninth since 2003.
The Cougars, sort of the Alabama of NAIA football, are 33-15 in 18 post-season appearances, but have lost championship clashes to Sioux Falls and Carroll (Mont.) twice before trimming Baker (Kan.) and Reinhardt (Ga.) in title games in 2016-17.
It would seem curious to consider the other Saturday semifinal, Kansas schools Benedictine and Kansas Wesleyan as an odd matchup.
But, you never want to fool Mother Nature or the NAIA when it comes to football.
The semifinal winners meet for the title in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Dec 15.
- The playoff semifinal qualifiers are just what the NAIA salivates upon – representatives from four different conferences.
The four are the three superior NAIA leagues, the Mid-States Football Association, the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the Great Plains Athletic Conference along with the weaker Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
A cheer should go up for the KCAC. In Kansas Wesleyan, the conference has a playoff semifinalist for the first time in history and a two-time post-season winner.
The KCAC’s playoff record is something like 10-30, including the two wins this year.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics certainly didn’t figure on the fire sale that wiped on several top 10 ranked teams in the first round, including No. 2 Marian (Ind.), No. 3 Bethel (Tenn.), No. 5 Northwestern College and No. 4 Reinhardt (Ga.), the 2017 runner-up, and No. 9 Langston (Okla.)
- Evangel (Mo.) was the biggest loser in the playoff roulette.
Evangel, out of Springfield, Mo., defeated qualifiers Benedictine and Grand View and was tripped 19-7 to another of its HOAC rivals, Baker, but got a pink slip from the selection committee.
Meanwhile, thee-time loser St. Xavier of the Mid-States was extended a gratuity and got clobbered by Morningside 51-14.
- St. Francis held off Baker 33-23 in the semifinals, getting a 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Mitchell Thornbury, a 6-1, 238-pound sophomore defensive end from Newburgh, Ind., named defensive player of the game.
Linebacker Eric Dunten, a 6-2, 220-pound senior from hometown Fort Wayne, is the top Cougar defender, but played sparingly because of a hip injury.
Offensively, the two key performers for the Cougars are 6-4, 225-pound sophomore quarterback Matt Crable, a transfer from NCAA Division II Grand Valley State of Michigan.
Crable, the son of former Notre Dame All-America linebacker Bob Crable (1980-81), didn’t play in the 2017 duel.
Crable, from Loveland, Ohio, played high school football at legendary Cincinnati Moeller High School, passing for 2,673 yards and 20 TDs as a senior.
In last year’s Morningside-St. Francis clash record-shattering Mustang quarterback Trent Solsma passed for 406 yards and three TDs.
- Changing the subject.
How ‘bout that Iowa State-Drake game this Saturday that will send the Cyclones to a bowl game with an 8-4 record and a chance for a rare nine-win season in Ames.
Drake actually beat Iowa State in 2017, but that’s when Drake was an NCAA Division I program.
The Bulldogs are now classified Football Championship Subdivision non-scholarship.
The game was arranged a week or so ago to make up for the ISU-South Dakota State game lost to weather and to cover for the first pre-arranged contest with FCA Incarnate Word, which qualified for the FCA post-season.
Drake, too, had a game canceled with almighty William Jewell. The Bulldogs lost to Montana then beat Missouri S&T, Jacksonville and Butler before falling to Stetson.
Wins over Dayton, Valparaiso, Marist and Morehead State (Ky.) followed, mixed in with a loss to San Diego, where Jim Harbaugh began his illustrious career.
- Almost impossible to determine what’s a holding call, helmet-to-helmet hit or taunting in football at all levels these days. Agree?
Taunting is the easiest and most obvious for officials to overlook. Agree.
So, why have the rule in the first place? Agree?