BAXTER, Iowa -- Please indulge a spring-like January dispatch from the old hometown:
It's possible to see top, I mean top, level of high school basketball even in a remote outpost in Jasper County.
In a prep boys hoop outing last week, Class 1A variety, fans got to see an interesting matchup of Division I athletes in a small-school environment.
The duel featured Baxter High's 6-4, 280-pound Iowa State football recruit Will Clapper and Des Moines Grandview Christian's Issa Samake, a talented 6-7 cager headed for Drake University.
Samake, who sparked his school to last year's 1A state title,collected
22 points and a dozen rebounds in a 66-45 win. Clapper, who turned down scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State, to accept a preferred walkon invite from ISU, had 21 points and eight rebounds.
Samke, from Mali (West Africa) is considered by analysts to be one of the five best seniors in Iowa.
Grandview Christian's only loss this season is to Class 4A Iowa City West.
- Two of the goldie throats of track and field might exhibit their dulcet tones in Sioux City on Feb, 6 (6-8 p,m,) in an event to promote the sport, specifically the Drake Relays and the Sioux City Relays.
Mike Jay of Urbandale and Greg Merrigan of Vermillion, two of the region's most informative track and field public address announcers, share some exciting finish line calls.
The two have called stirring races involving Sioux City East graduate Shelby Houlihan, recently named winner of the USA Track & Field's Jackie Joyner Kersee Award as the outstanding female athlete of 2018.
Olympian Houlihan, a multiple Drake and prep gold medalist, is the American record-holder in the women's 5,000 meters.
Jay and Merrigan are expected to be joined by several area college and high school coaches, along with Sioux City Relays Director Bob Prince and Drake Relays Director Blake Bolden.
Greg Merrigan has called human races at the Sioux City Relays, the Howard Wood-Dakota Relays and the South Dakota High School track championships for several years.
Bolden is one of just four native Iowans to run a sub-four minute mile outdoors, an honored quartet that includes Orange City's Tyler Mulder, the swiftest of the four.
Jay calls races in major meets across the country, including the Drake Relays, NCAA meet, the USA Track & Field national championships and the Iowa State High School championships.
- Siouxland, in, on and off athletic arenas, lost some of its finest in 2018.
Sad to report the latest passing, that of 74-year-old Steve Gunther, an outstanding high school athlete at Le Mars High and later the head football coach at Our Town's North High.
Gunther, an accomplished athlete, coach and author of several books concerning football offenses (variations of the wishbone in particular), was living in Dubuque at the time of his passing on Dec.
30.
Gunther, a 1963 Le Mars gad, was recruited to Nebraska for football, then transferred to Trindad (Colo.) Junior College and eventually to Wayne State, where he quarterbacked the Wildcats with championship distinction.
He began his distinguished coaching career at Northeast High in Goose Lake, Iowa, then took the Emmetsburg helm.
He left Emmetsburg to take the reigns for then almost new North High in 1974.
Wayne Haensel was the first North coach in 1972 and after one season Tom Toohey took over for a year.
Gunther became the third North coach in three seasons and guided the Stars for seven campaigns before leaving the preps ranks to become an assistant at Colorado State University.
Gunther spent the final 25 years of a 43-year coaching and teaching career in the Houston area in 2011.
His older brother Dave was a basketball all-stater at Le Mars and later starred at Iowa, being named the Hawkeyes' most valuable player three years in 1957-58-59 when he led the team in scoring each season.
Steve Gunther is survived by his wife, Susan, an Oskaloosa, Iowa native, daughter Erin (Matt McLaughlin) and sons Rick and Scott.
- In case you missed it, the New York Yankees have traded Sioux City East grad Dom Thompson-Williams and two others to the Seattle Mariners for pitcher James Paxton.
Justus Sheffield and Erik Swanson were also involved in the trade with outfielder Thompson-Williams.
Drafted out of the University of South Carolina in the fifth round of the 2016 Major League Draft, Thompson-Williams, in 2018, hit a total of 22 home runs, drove in 74 runs and stole 20 base for three clubs -- Class A Charleston (S.C.), Class A-Advanced Tampa (Fla.) and Class AA Trenton (N.J.).