SIOUX CITY – On walk-outs, not walk-ons:
New Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, along with entire state of Nebraska, is lamenting the exodus of in-state prep talent for nigh on to a decade or two.
Frost and the Cornhusker staff has been evaluating a top-heavy quarterback group (on the scene and 2019-2020 commits), seeking a 2018 starter.
The major QB that got away is Easton Stick, the starter at FCS juggernaught North Dakota State,
An even higher refugee is Iowa tight end Noah Fant, named last week to the Asssociated Press All-America first team.
While Iowa lured Fant (Omaha South), the one that got away from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa is Alabama senior center Ross Piersbacher, also named first-team All-America last week.
Piersbacher, a former Iowa commit out of Cedar Falls, is a 6-5, 309-pounder.
HERO Sports and nflscout.com ranks Stick, an Omaha Creighton Prep grad, the No. 1 pro prospect in the FCS ranks and No. 19 in all of college football.
He’s 34-3 as a Bison starter, including 8-0 as a freshman when he filled in for an injured Carson Wentz, who wound up a first-round draft pick of the Super Bowl champ Philadelphia Eagles.
No. 1-ranked NDSU plays four straight home games, including No. 3 South Dakota State, before going on the road to play at Northern Iowa. The Bison also play at South Dakota on Oct 27. Mark that one on your Siouxland calendars.
#It’s always exciting for Great Plains Athletic Conference football fans to anticipate the emergence of freshman talent.
Several raw rookies seem to blossom every year – consider Dordt’s Levi Jungling and David Kacmarysnki (both Pella Christian grads) in 2017.
In the Iowa Shrine All-Star Game last month, the most valuable defensive player for the North team was 195-pound Ben Granstra from Sheldon (Hull Western Christian High School). The current Northwestern College frosh is listed as a running back on the Red Raider roster.
#More on in-state football talent.
The University of Iowa and Iowa State seem to flourish on the commodity, witness Randy Duncan, John Harty, Tim Dwight, Josey Jewell, Dwight Nichols, Joel Lanning, Jake Knott, Alan Lazard.
At Iowa, there are 19 offensive linemen on the 2018 squad and 15 are from Iowa.
Waukee has been the most fertile recruiting territory for the Hawkeye with six preps from the Des Moines suburb school (enrollment 1,950) – Nick Anderson, Jake Morrison, Anthony Nelson, Nathan Nelson, Ross Reynolds and Kyle Sorenson – on the team.
#Hoops?
Year round. Football is just beginning, but high schools and colleges are already practicing basketball.
You might be interested to learn Dakota Wesleyan’s reigning NAIA Division II national champs will provide cannon fodder for the University of Iowa women in an exhibition contest Nov. 6 in Iowa City.
The only other GPAC women’s team to face an NCAA Division I foe is last year’s NAIA national runner-up Concordia. The Nebraska collegians play at South Dakota State in an exhibition Oct. 25 in Brookings.
#North Dakota State has made a great raid on Iowa’s football culture to maintain one of the premier college programs, any level, in the country.
Bison head coach Chris Klieman is a graduate of Waterloo Columbus High school and his offensive coordinator (Courtney Messingham) and defensive coordinator (Matt Entz) are grads of Waterloo West High.
Entz, once an assistant coach at Wayne State, is a graduate of Wartburg and he was a freshman in then-Knight’s Coach Bob Nielson’s first recruiting class at the Waverly college.
Nielson, of course, is now the head coach at the University of South Dakota.
#Briar Cliff Coach Dennis Wagner and his staff have been burning the midnight oil for two years while striving to establish a competitive and winning attitude.
The latest step in pointing to a right direction came Saturday against Waldorf at Memorial Field.
Waldorf was attempting to duplicate Briar Cliff.
Both schools began playing in 2003, although that season marked Waldorf’s first year as a four-year institution after several years in the junior college football ranks, while 2003 was BCU inaugural varsity season of intercollegiate football.
Anyway, BCU’s record before Saturday was 33-130 and Waldorf’s 33-125.
Interesting. The difference? BCU was 0-11 in Wagner’s first year at the helm in 2017 and Waldorf 7-4 in Coach Josh Littell’s first season after serving as a Doane assistant.
#It’s of no surprise that rising Baylor University women’s volleyball sophomore Hannah Lockin is turning heads at the top level of the sport.
Hannah, a 6-1 setter and graduate of West Des Moines Valley High School, is a Big 12 preseason All-Conference pick after earning second-team plaudits after a sterling freshman campaign.
Hannah’s the daughter of Doug and Rhonda Lockin. Doug, of course, is a former Iowa Class A state tournament runncr-up in golf (1979), a 1979 second-team basketball all-stater for Aurelia High School and the Class C state high jump champ (6-4) in 1978.
Siouxlanders dominated the prep jump in ’78 with John Arnaud of Sioux City North winning in Class AA (6-6) and Steve Arens of Le Mars Gehlen in Class B (6-4).
Doug’s brother, Brian, who lives in Aurelia, was the Class 1A state golf medalist in `85-86, each time defeating Trent Eddy of Rockwell-Swaledale.
Doug Lockin finished second by five strokes to his Siouxland rival Steve Schnell of Milford in the ’79 golf tourney.
Hannah Lockin, obviously, will have a large cheering contingent of relatives when her team plays at Iowa State Sept. 22. Her aunt, LeAnn Lockin Patton, is the Alta-Aurelia girls golf coach.
#Oh, Nebraska evened the football exodus of Fant by recruiting volleyball star Mikaela Foecke out of Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Fort Madison. Foecke is now one of the leading hitters, pin or middle, for the reigning national champs.
Holy Trinity is a reorganization (2005) of the former Fort Madison Aquinas and West Point Marquette schools.