SIOUX CITY – Here comes Santa Claus.
When you wish upon a star (quarterback) what might be in that voluminous bag of goodies he totes?
For football teams at Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma it would be that gleaming crystal national football championship trophy.
And, in keeping with the season – with variations – there’s this:
The holly green, the ivy green
prettiest picture you’ve ever seen
Is Christmas in Killarney
With all of the folks at home
Or, those some of those folks, Notre Damers including a large contingent of Siouxlanders, may be headed for the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl game, if only in their dreams, for a meeting with Clemson.
The outcome of that game will determine one of the two berths in the national title game Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., a venue some refer too as “The Big Bellhottom’’ or “The Jeanhole.’’
Yes, when Irish eyes are shining it also means the unbeaten Notre Dame football team, too, has gone over the rivers and through the woods of a demanding schedule to possibly win the school’s 12th national championship.
While Our Town’s Power Five cheering sections are primarily dressed in the colors of Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska, there’s a significant Notre Dame faction.
Even though Coach Brian Kelly’s first couple years were shaky, the Irish coach has rubbed the tarnish off the Golden Dome on the pristine campus and guided an unbeaten team into the old BCS title game in 2013 which Alabama won 42-14.
Later on, though, Irish eyes were frowning when the NCAA determined the school was guilty of academic violations and all 12 2012 victories were forfeited.
The connection
A large number of native Sioux Cityans who treasure undergraduate degrees from Notre Dame, live and die Irish football.
For many a gray and overcast afternoon, those fans lived in a state of gridiron depression.
Rick Feauto, a 1977 Notre Dame graduate, isn’t quite sure, but the figure is right at 150. That’s the number of football games he’s has seen the Irish play – home and away.
“Diehard fan? Yes, I’d have to be considered one,’’ says the Sioux City resident. “Counting television and listening on the radio, I haven’t missed too many Notre Dame games.
“It’s a family thing whether on TV or if we’re fortunate enough to win lottery tickets to watch in South Bend. I put in for five games every year and once I got three. Usually it is one or two.
“I went to Notre Dame on an ROTC scholarship and when I was in the Navy I got to see two games with Southern Cal in Los Angeles.’’
Meanwhile, it took Ken Schlezes a little longer to become a died-in-the-wool true son of Notre Dame.
Schlezes, a first-team all-stater at Heelan in 1968 playing quarterback and defensive back, wasn’t sold on South Bend when he made his first campus visits.
“I made a visit in February of ’69 and the campus was cold, gray and not too appealing,’’ recalls Schlezes, who wound up lettering three years, starting at safety as a senior on the ’72 team that went 8-3, losing to Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. “I also went to the spring game my senior year and it was the same, cold and rainy.
“At Easter time my parents said we should go down to South Bend one last time before I’d decide on a school. Well, it was the most glorious Easter Sunday you could imagine.
“My decision was made then. My four years at Notre Dame were among the most amazing, productive and cherished of my life. To this day I’m a 100 percent in with the Irish.’’
Feauto, once the president of the Sioux City chapter of the Notre Dame Club, says there are upwards of 175 Notre Dame alums in Sioux City and its immediate environs.
Kelly, named head coach in 2009, jets around the country in his private aircraft, has yet to touch down at Sioux Gateway Airport, but maybe he should.
He’s probably not yet had time to digest Sioux City’s rich investment, in Notre Dame football, in particular.
Lemek first
He might be unaware the late Ray Lemek, a Bishop Heelan stalwart, was a three-year starter in the line on teams that went 26-3-1 and captained Coach Terry Brennan’s 8-2 Irish as a senior in 1955.
Or, that the 6-4, 195-pound Schlezes, drafted in the 15th round by Philadephia in 1973, picked the Irish after turning down scholarship offers from Iowa and Nebraska.
While a senior he was invited to a University of Iowa booster gathering in Altoona that honored outgoing Hawkeye star Ed Podolak, Schlezes was introduced as Podolak’s potential successor as a standout quarterback/running back.
Sadly, Kelly wouldn’t be able to acquaint himself with the late Mike Courey, the superlative Heelan athlete who lettered in 1977-78-79-80 and actually started a few games at quarterback in the Dan Devine coaching era.
It was Courey, as a junior, who quarterbacked Heelan to Iowa’s Class 4A state title in 1975, beating Waterloo West in the championship game.
The talented multi-sport star, in a 1980 nationally televised win over Purdue, was named Chevrolet Scholarship player of the game.
He’d be made aware, too, by Irish uber fan Joe Conlon, that Heelan grad Denny Conway lettered as a backup running back in 1964 and 1965 and 1956 Heelan alum Pat Doyle earned monograms in 1957-58-59 as the No. 2 left halfback.
Conway, listed on the official Notre Dame depth chart behind Bill Wolski in ’64 and Wolski and Rocky Bleier in ’65, still got a few spot starts.
And, that former Crusader first-team all-staters Mike Walsh and Brian Friessen spent time on Irish teams and 1938 East all-state guard Will Riordan lettered in ’41 when eventual Heisman winner (’43) Angelo Bertelli was the quarterback.
He’d also learn Sioux Cityans Bill Jones (Central) earned a monogram in ’26 and again in ’27 when the Irish won the national title and Vince Harrington (East) lettered in ’22, ’23 and on the national prep championship team in 1924.
Walsh, a running back, played two seasons and was destined to play extensively as a junior, but had to give up the sport because of a neck injury.
“The most important thing is that Coach Kelly represent the university in the most positive way and that appears to be what he’s doing,’’ said Walsh soon after Kelly’s hiring. “I think there’s a new level of excitement now.
“The Notre Dame experience was incredible. The quarterback when I first got there was Joe Montana and he was always the first guy on the practice field.
“I was right behind him, too. I was so determined to make the team. I caught a lot of passes from him in practice.’’
Walsh, a first-team all-state running back in 1977, tries to see at least one game a year.
As junior, Walsh rushed for 931 yards and nine touchdowns and made second team all-state. He’s now a financial analyst living in Omaha.
Conlon’s history
Conlon is unquestionably the foremost Notre Dame historian in Sioux City. His home is a shrine to Irish athletics, especially football.
“I pretty much live and breathe Notre Dame football,’’ says Conlon, who likely deserves unofficial title of national “Subway Alumni President for Life’’ and he’s a magna cum laude graduate of that well-known group of fans. “Over the years I’ve tried to get to two, three games a season. I’ve probably been to a hundred.
“Posters, autographs, photographs, game programs, they’re all here in my home.’’
Schlezes, a first-team all-state back in 1968, and Conlon were Heelan classmates.
“For a long time after I left Notre Dame I’d agonize over every loss,’’ recalled Schlezes, now a financial analyst who has lived in Wilmington, Del., for more than 35 years. “It would ruin the next week, but I’m over that.’’
Lemek, a 6-1, 207-pounder as an Irish sophomore who, curiously, did not make an Iowa prep all-state team, played in the infamous “Fainting Irish’’ vs. Iowa 14-14 tie in 1953, the only mar on a 9-0-1 national championship campaign.
After leaving Notre Dame, the industrious Lemek was a 19th-round draft pick by Washington in 1956. He toiled with the Redskins from 1957-61 and started at offensive guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1962-65.
He retired and eventually settled in Maine, but he maintained a popular tailgate spot near the main entrance of the football stadium until his death.
Now that the echoes have been awakened, Irish fans look forward to shaking down the thunder.