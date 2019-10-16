SIOUX CITY – A few months before the golf season started, Adam Fields wasn’t sure he would even be able to pick up a club again.
Fields, a Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputy, suffered a serious leg injury while apprehending a drunk driver on Interstate 29 in February. He was struck by flying debris from a vehicle caused by a truck driver falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into his cruiser.
The injury required extensive rehabilitation but Fields was able to work himself back into good enough physical condition to play golf.
Which, by the way, he does very well.
This season may not have been as fabulous as 2018, when the Bishop Heelan High School graduate won three of the four Sioux City ‘majors,’ but Fields overcame the injury to accumulate enough points through a season-long race to capture his first Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year honor.
Meanwhile, Jeff Donaldson parlayed a victory in the season-ending Jividen Cup match play tournament to edge close friend Bill Mathers for Senior Player of the Year accolades.
It was a whirlwind year for Fields, one that began on a perilous note. Adam, though, recovered well enough to win a couple of local tournaments and finish second in two more.
Then, on September 14, Adam and Lauriel Nelson were married in Omaha.
“That’s fantastic, I knew I had a pretty good lead (in the standings), but I’m not able to play in all of those tournaments,” Fields said. “That is fantastic to hear.”
Fields is still doing physical therapy to deal with some lingering effects from the accident. Those, though, are basically to clear up an issue that has arisen lately.
“When I came here in the springtime I didn’t know if I was going to be playing golf,” Fields said. “First of all I was glad I was alive. I was glad it wasn’t worse than what it was. Having an injury like this and having to work through all of the pain and frustration, it has been a blessing. I know the Lord is watching over me, that’s for sure.”
Fields opened the season with a runner-up finish in the Tri-State Masters, losing in a playoff to Morningside College golfer Tyler Danke. He tied for second while defending his title in the Interstate Amateur in June.
July turned into a big month for Fields, one that would eventually prove to be enough to allow him to hold off Danke for the points title.
Fields became the first player ever to win five River-Cade Amateur crowns. That came a week after he won the Whispering Creek Invite in dominating fashion.
“I’d prefer things to calm down a little bit next year,” Fields said. “There’s been a lot going on in life this year. I’m very gracious to win player of the year and I’m hoping to keep getting better.”
Fields unseats Corey Matthey, who was player of the year each of the last three seasons. Matthey, a Morningside College player, won his third Men’s City title in August and wound up seventh in this season’s point standings.
Mathers, who had a fantastic season of his own, held the lead in the Senior point standings for much of the season. Donaldson, though, persevered through cold and windy conditions last weekend to win the Jividen Cup Leo Division for players 50 years of age and older.
It’s not that the 53-year-old Donaldson can’t still compete against younger players. He still holds his own when he elects to play in the Open division of local tournaments.
“I think Bill had a better year than I did,” Donaldson said. “The Jividen Cup obviously has a huge weighting. Last year Bill beat me in the finals and we tied for player of the year when I had four wins and he had three this year. He had a special year, I know that, but I’m not complaining.”
Donaldson also won the Senior division at Whispering Creek and was second in both the Siouxland Senior Open and River-Cade. He lost a playoff to Mathers in the River-Cade and was runner-up to Sam Prue in the Siouxland Senior Open.
Donaldson finished with 980 points while Mathers was a close second with 965 and Prue third with 745.
Donaldson has also gone through an emotional roller-coaster this year. His daughter, Brittni, was recently named an assistant coach for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, but he also lost a couple of close friends.
“I went to two funerals this summer for Tommy John Goodman and Hopper Davis,” Donaldson said. “Those are two guys I played basketball with and had a lot of fun on and off the court with. I would like to dedicate this award to those two. I thought a lot about both of those guys this summer.”