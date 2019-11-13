BARRY POE: Northwest Iowa struck it rich with six high school football state semifinal teams

SIOUX CITY – When you grow up in Iowa and play high school football, the dream of every kid is to make it to the dome.

That was even the case 100 years ago when I played, although the closest we came to a dome was the light on the inside of a car.

It used to be that only state championship games were held at the UNI-Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. It was certainly harder to get there but quite a goal to strive for.

In recent years, the Iowa High School Athletic Association has contested semifinal games in all classes indoors. Even though it’s one round sooner than it was “back in the day,” it nonetheless is all that teams talk about when the season begins.

This season, Northwest Iowa – particularly Sioux City Journal circulation area schools – struck it rich. When the semifinals kick off on Thursday, no less than six area teams are still in contention for a coveted state championship.

I’ve been covering high school football for The Journal for 29 seasons and I can’t ever recall this many teams making it to the dome for the semifinals.