SIOUX CITY — Northwest Iowa has had its share of success in the Iowa High School football playoffs over the years and this season should be no exception.
The 2019 playoffs begin in all classes Friday and once again, Siouxland is well-represented. Not only that, you would figure that several teams have a chance to advance and have a chance at playing in the UNI-Dome.
West Sioux (8-1) begins defense of its Class 1A state championship at home against Underwood (8-1). The Falcons, in fact, will be shooting for their third straight title, having won Class A in 2017.
With a No. 3 seed accorded through an RPI system implemented a couple of seasons ago, West Sioux would have another home game if it wins on Friday.
The Falcons, who shared the District 1 title with West Lyon and Hull Western Christian, are led by quarterback Hunter Dekkers, an Iowa State recruit who ranks second in the state with 2,818 passing yards.
Dekkers has plenty of weapons from which to choose, including Kade Lynott with 56 catches for 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bryce Coppock has proven to be a valuable commodity on both sides of the football for Coach Ryan Schwiesow’s club.
West Lyon is the most decorated Siouxland entry, making its 30th appearance in the playoffs. The Wildcats, 8-1 with only a loss to West Sioux, are seeded fifth but for some reason has to travel to Osage (5-4) for a first-round game.
Jay Rozeboom has been at the helm of 27 of those playoff entries, guiding West Lyon to state championships in 1998, ’99. 2010 and 2013. So beloved and revered is Rozeboom that the football field at West Lyon already bears his name.
Logan Meyer is the latest in a long line of bruising tailbacks for the Wildcats and has 842 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing some action because of an injury. Meyer, in fact, didn’t play in West Lyon’s 35-28 loss to West Sioux on Oct. 11 when the Falcons scored the winning touchdown in the closing seconds following an errant punt snap.
Western Christian, another of the District 1 tri-champions, also has a road game and a tough one at that, traveling to tradition-rich Treynor (9-0). The Wolfpack are 8-1 and handed West Sioux its only loss, 25-21, on Oct. 4.
West Lyon blanked Western Christian 35-0 in a regular season finale, creating the three-way district logjam, but fortunately all three teams had strong enough RPI’s to make the playoffs.
OABCIG, seeded No. 4 in Class 2A, hosts West Marshall on Friday and with a victory would have another home game in the second round. OABCIG boasts one of the most talented players in the state in junior Cooper Dejean, who has passed for 2,348 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 834 yards and 17 scores.
Oh, by the way, Dejean was an all-state selection as a wide receiver as a sophomore. The Falcons could be a sleeper team in Class 2A with Dejean at the controls.
Two more tradition-rich schools made the 2A playoff field, with Spirit Lake (6-3) drawing the 15th seed and traveling to unbeaten Clear Lake. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4), meanwhile, qualified as the No. 16 seed and plays at undefeated Algona.
This is the 19th postseason berth for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which won the 2006 2A title under Toby Lorenzen. The late Dick Null coached Central Lyon to back-to-back state crowns in 1976 and ’77.
Spirit Lake is in the playoffs for the 10th time and won state championships in both 2012 and 2015.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season, all under coach Justin Smith. The Warriors (8-1) are seeded fourth and host Carlisle (7-2) with the possibility of another home game in the second round.
Towering 6-foot-8 quarterback Daniel Wright has thrown for 2,229 yards and 14 touchdowns. Deric Fitzgerald, Carter Schumacher and super sophomore Jacob Imming are his top targets.
SB-L has won eight in a row since a season-opening 35-7 loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central, the No. 3 seed in Class 3A.
Remsen St. Mary’s has been an eight-player power all season, conquering all eight of its regular season foes (plus a forfeit win over Siouxland Christian). The Hawks are seeded No. 4 and host East Mills (7-2) on Friday.
Blaine Harpenau may be more recognizable on the baseball diamond, having earned all-state accolades in that sport. However, the junior has put up some impressive numbers as the quarterback, passing for 1,241 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushing for 766 yards and 20 TDs.
Should St. Mary’s win, it would be at home again for a second-round tilt.
Harris-Lake Park (8-1) also made the eight-player field and faces a tough assignment at top-seeded Audubon (9-0). H-LP is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, when it was state runner-up.