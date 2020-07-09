BARRY POE: River-Cade will crown new champion

SIOUX CITY – The defending River-Cade tournament champion has a very good reason for not being on hand this weekend.
Emma Rose Fields came into the world at 3:45 a.m. Thursday. We’re happy to report the daughter of Adam and Lauriel Fields, who weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, is doing great.
As are her proud new parents. Congratulations to the Fields family and continued good health to all.
The season’s third ‘major’ tournament of the season starts Saturday at Green Valley Golf Club with a field of 78 taking aim at Fields’ vacated title.
That includes 11 past major winners and a slew of other contenders who are probably breathing a sigh of relief that Fields won’t be playing.
Fields, you see, has won this tournament a record five times. He captured three straight titles from 2013-15 and hoisted the River-Cade trophy again in 2018 and ’19.
Oh, by the way, the Bishop Heelan High School graduate now working as a sheriff’s deputy in Council Bluffs, Iowa, won the Tri-State Masters in May.
Among those shooting for the 2020 title is Chris Rager, a past River-Cade champ who completed a career ‘grand slam’ by winning the Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers last month. Rager fired a 6-under-par 64 in the opening round and that was more than enough of a final-round cushion for the South Sioux Cityan.
Corey Matthey is another past River-Cade winner who currently sits atop the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year point standings. Matthey, a Morningside College player from Sergeant Bluff, is certainly a threat to win any time he tees it up.
Other past major champs in the field this weekend are Todd Sapp, Cam Jacobs, Brian Schultz, Ayron Corporon, Tyler Danke, Colin Mitchell and Tyson Bodlak and Cameron Farrell.
Retired educator and coach Bill Mathers will defend his Senior Division title against a strong field that also includes Senior Player of the Year points leader Jeff Donaldson, as well as past River-Cade Senior champs Vern Van Peursem and Sam Prue.
As usual, Green Valley will be set up for scoring at the River-Cade and the course is in ideal shape, especially after some recent rainfall. It normally takes several shots under par to win this tournament. Fields shot 6-under 174 to claim his record fifth crown last summer.
Of course, when the 107th Men’s City Championship is played in August, the course will be set up longer, firmer and more difficult.
But, that’s a story for another day.
Tee times start at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those making the cut for the final nine holes will tee off at around 2 p.m. Sunday.
With point totals in through the Ridge Mid-Summer Classic – won by Northwestern College golfer Trenton DeHaan – Matthey (605) and Rager (570) hold down the top two spots in the POY standings. Fields, who is ineligible to compete in the Men’s City because he doesn’t reside in the Sioux City area, is third. Those three have substantial leads over the rest of the Open Division, with just a three points events remaining.
The Men’s City will be played August 8-9 at Green Valley. In September, the Le Mars Labor Day Open is Sept. 6 and the Whispering Creek Classic Sept. 19-20. The 50 and over crowd can garner additional points at the Siouxland Senior Open on August 21 at Two Rivers.
Donaldson has a lead over Mathers for the top spot in the Senior point standings, while Akron-Westfield High School athletic director and softball coach Todd Colt is third.
Everyone is playing for valuable points for seeding for the Jividen Cup Match Play, set for October 3-4 at Covington Links in South Sioux City.
Speaking of five-time champions, J.D. Anderson of West Des Moines won his fifth Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play title at Cherokee Golf Course in June.
Anderson won a stirring final with Matthey which was unfortunately cut short by bad weather. The Pocahontas native and Wayne State College graduate, who is one of the top amateurs in the state of Iowa, is now one shy of Mike Jividen’s record of six Sioux Valley victories.
Previously, it had been reported that the late Jividen, who died in 1992, had won the event seven times. It was documented on a list of past champions compiled several years ago.
However, when tournament officials took a look at one of the old trophies, it was discovered that Jividen did not win in 1983, per the aforementioned list.
Instead, it was Joe Vaage of Denison, Iowa, who also went on to repeat in 1984. Jividen, then, won his sixth and final title in 1985.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!