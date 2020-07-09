BARRY POE: River-Cade will crown new champion

Corey Matthey is another past River-Cade winner who currently sits atop the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year point standings. Matthey, a Morningside College player from Sergeant Bluff, is certainly a threat to win any time he tees it up.

Other past major champs in the field this weekend are Todd Sapp, Cam Jacobs, Brian Schultz, Ayron Corporon, Tyler Danke, Colin Mitchell and Tyson Bodlak and Cameron Farrell.

Retired educator and coach Bill Mathers will defend his Senior Division title against a strong field that also includes Senior Player of the Year points leader Jeff Donaldson, as well as past River-Cade Senior champs Vern Van Peursem and Sam Prue.

As usual, Green Valley will be set up for scoring at the River-Cade and the course is in ideal shape, especially after some recent rainfall. It normally takes several shots under par to win this tournament. Fields shot 6-under 174 to claim his record fifth crown last summer.

Of course, when the 107th Men’s City Championship is played in August, the course will be set up longer, firmer and more difficult.

But, that’s a story for another day.

Tee times start at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those making the cut for the final nine holes will tee off at around 2 p.m. Sunday.