SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Those of us who reside in Northwest Iowa and have a keen interest in golf are quite familiar with The Ridge Golf Course.
It’s a beautiful 18-hole layout on the outskirts of Sioux Center, designed by Jerry Slack & Associates of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and developed by Landscapes Unlimited of Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Ridge was designed and constructed around two large drainage basins that are divided around a prominent “ridge” upon which the clubhouse is located. Each basin contains nine holes laid out in a parkland style arrangement.
The Iowa Golf Association named The Ridge its 18-hole course of the year in 2012 and the facility has hosted a regular stop on the Dakotas min-tour for the past 10 years.
While those of us in this neck of the woods are fortunate enough to be able to play golf at The Ridge, many in other parts of the great state of Iowa probably haven’t.
That will change at the end of the month when The Ridge plays host to the Iowa Amateur Championship – the Iowa Golf Association’s signature event. The Iowa Amateur is set for July 26-28.
“To get this event into Northwest Iowa is not real easy to do,” said Matt Nice, Director of Golf at The Ridge. “It’s a fairly new golf course and to get those guys up here is really exciting and awesome. We’re hoping to get a good contingent of guys from throughout the state up here.”
The majority of IGA sanctioned tournaments are held in either Central or Eastern Iowa, making it rather difficult for Northwest Iowans to travel and compete. The same can be said about the state’s top golfers from the Des Moines area and Eastern Iowa, but rest assured there will be plenty of outstanding representation when the tournament rolls around.
The Ridge is just the fourth course in Northwest Iowa to host the Iowa Amateur since the tournament’s format was changed from match to stroke play in 1960.
Sioux City Country Club hosted in 1969, Sioux City’s Green Valley Golf Club in 1976 and Whispering Creek in Sioux City in 2006 and 2015.
Having had the opportunity to cover both stagings of the event at Whispering Creek, I know first-hand how the golf course and community truly embraces the rare chance to host Iowa’s most talented players.
Nice and course superintendent Stephen Roseberry and his staff have already put in plenty of extra time to bring this prestigious event here and will be faced with much more preparation to come. However, Nice said it will all be worth it.
“(IGA executive director) Chad (Pitts) and those guys to a great job of putting on an event, so it should be a really fun week,” Nice said. “We’ve really been working hard to make sure that the entire facility from clubhouse to outside represents Northwest Iowa really well.
“The greens will be really, really good, probably a little faster than a lot of them play. We’re just making sure we dot our Is and cross our Ts to put on a good show for everyone.”
The golf course, Nice said, is capable of being set up in a lot of different ways. Depending on the wind and what the IGA wants to do with it, The Ridge can stretch to a par-71 measuring 7, 200 yards. Nice anticipates it to be a “good test, but also fair.”
Mike McCoy, one of the best amateurs Iowa has ever produced, won the Iowa Amateur at Whispering Creek in 2015. Jon Brown was the champion in 2006 and has already entered this year’s tournament.
Tripp Kinney of Des Moines currently sits atop the IGA Player of the Year point standings and, of course, the Iowa Amateur will be worth valuable points. So look for Kinney and a number of other young and talented linksters to converge on The Ridge.
“You always hope you get some the Eastern Iowa guys to travel, but I think we will,” said Clint Brown, Director of Communication and Marketing for the IGA. “I think we’ll get a good contingent from at least Central Iowa and the Marshalltown area.”
Another added bonus of the tournament being held here is the chance it will give top players from our area a chance to contend for the title.
There are a number of players from Sioux City and the surrounding area who are quite capable of winning. One who comes to mind is Luke Vermeer, a Sioux Center resident and Ridge member. Nobody is more familiar with the surroundings than the former Northwestern College standout.
Entries are still being accepted through July 18.
July will be a busy month at The Ridge as it hosts the Dakotas Tour stop July 11-14. There’s already a waiting list of around 20 players for that event.
“It’s going to really fun to show off our community and we’re excited to host the Iowa Amateur,” Nice said. “It’s always fun when people come up here and wonder how a community the size of Sioux Center can have a facility such as ours.”