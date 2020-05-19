BARRY POE: Tri-State golf tournament gave us something to be happy about

With the current state of events, people need something to be happy about and golf courses – at least in this part of the country – are still able to provide that.

The staff at Green Valley was careful to abide by all the mandates set by Governor Kim Reynolds.

“This was the most special Tri-State that I’ve ever run,” Harmelink said. “Not to take anything away from the courses we normally play, but it was a ton of work and mentally draining throughout the whole thing and the pandemic we’re going through .

“I really am proud of the fact that we can put together a tournament safely. We have and will continue to do that. It just shows that with the shutdowns we’ve had in our lives, you can still do it out here. It’s almost like golf is custom made for a pandemic.

“I’m not trying to shed light on any of this, but when you have hundreds of acres and two or three people you’re playing with and you can stay as far away from them as you want, you can do it. There’s no reason why you can’t have a tournament and give people the opportunity to enjoy the competition.”

Adam Fields, the 2019 Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year, rallied from six strokes back in the final round to win in a one-hole playoff with Ryan Terry from Nashville, Tennessee.