BARRY POE: Tri-State golf tournament gave us something to be happy about

SIOUX CITY – Yes, the format for the Tri-State Masters had to be altered a bit this year. That’s the way things are with what’s going on in the world right now.
For the first time in its 16 years of existence, the tournament was not played on three different golf courses in three states.
But the fact that 120 players were able to convene for three straight days and play a tournament was enough to create a feel good vibe all weekend.
“I’m probably more proud of this event than anything I’ve professionally done here at Green Valley,” said Scott Harmelink, director of golf at Green Valley. “It started in 2005 as a two-round tournament at Green Valley and now it is what it is, it’s become a very popular event.
“When you’re full three weeks before the event during a pandemic and the allure for most people is to play those three courses in three different states.
“I’m not happy at all that all three rounds were here but it was one of two options, either to do that or cancel. With the support this tournament has had, I feel it was the right decision.”
Harmelink and Green Valley head pro Bob Walker put a ton of thought into setting up the event. That included where the tees and pins would be set, what the wind would do. Players saw tee shots they had never experienced before at Green Valley.
With the current state of events, people need something to be happy about and golf courses – at least in this part of the country – are still able to provide that.
The staff at Green Valley was careful to abide by all the mandates set by Governor Kim Reynolds.
“This was the most special Tri-State that I’ve ever run,” Harmelink said. “Not to take anything away from the courses we normally play, but it was a ton of work and mentally draining throughout the whole thing and the pandemic we’re going through .
“I really am proud of the fact that we can put together a tournament safely. We have and will continue to do that. It just shows that with the shutdowns we’ve had in our lives, you can still do it out here. It’s almost like golf is custom made for a pandemic.
“I’m not trying to shed light on any of this, but when you have hundreds of acres and two or three people you’re playing with and you can stay as far away from them as you want, you can do it. There’s no reason why you can’t have a tournament and give people the opportunity to enjoy the competition.”
Adam Fields, the 2019 Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year, rallied from six strokes back in the final round to win in a one-hole playoff with Ryan Terry from Nashville, Tennessee.
Fields, a Sioux City native now living in Council Bluffs, Iowa, battled cold, windy and rainy conditions to shoot a remarkable 4-under 68 on Sunday. That was five shots better than any of his championship flight competitors and gave the talented shotmaker his second Tri-State win in the last three years.
Terry, who played at NCAA Division I Lipscomb University in his hometown and is a past Tennessee Mid-Amateur champion (among other tournaments), found out about the Tri-State Masters on the amateur.com website.
He convinced his college roommate, Dustin Wilder, who lives in the Washington, D.C., area, to join him in a flight to Iowa to compete.
Terry proved he has the game to win this event multiple times, shooting 68 and 67 in the first two rounds. He slipped to a 74 on Sunday but still made the playoff with Fields, who has played Green Valley thousands more times than Terry has.
The bottom line is, both Terry and Wilder enjoyed their first trips ever to the Hawkeye state.
“It was a great event and we had a good time,” Terry said. “It probably would have been a little harder for me with the learning curve on three courses but I enjoyed this course.
“You’re never quite sure what to expect. Some tournaments in some places there might be people who want it to be a local thing with only local guys player. It seems like here they want any good players who want to come and they were very welcoming. If it works out for my schedule, I would love to come and play again.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!