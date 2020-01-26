Bill Plaschke: How can Kobe Bryant be gone? His legend wasn't supposed to end this way

Go ahead and keep crying, you won't be alone. A huge hole has been cut out of Los Angeles' heart, and the wound is breathtaking.

Kobe was your childhood hero. He was your adult icon. For 20 years he was on posters in your bedroom, on the television in your living room, in the lunch talk in your school cafeteria and in the smack talk at your office water cooler.

You watched him grow up, and Los Angeles' relentless approach to sports grew with him, and soon, even with all of his off-court failings, many people felt they carried a little piece of him.

On your best days, the days you landed a big account or aced a big test or just survived a battle with traffic, you felt like Kobe. You were Kobe. And in the end, as he retired into a life of movies and books and coaching Gianna's basketball team, he was us.

For me, he not only dominated my professional life, he consumed it. We used to joke that we started our journeys together. But then he would pat me on the back and shake his head at that notion because, well, he always followed his own path.