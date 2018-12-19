Well, I've been at the Sioux City Journal as the new sports editor for the last week and a half so I am guessing it's about time I write an introductory column.
So first off, hello. I'm Justin Rust. There are a few of you who may know me already, either from talking to me on the phone or in person, or those from my hometown of Rock Rapids, Iowa. There might even be a few of you in the Vermillion or Yankton areas who may remember me from my time as a sports reporter with the Yankton Press & Dakotan. Either way, hello to all of you.
A little background about myself. I was born and raised by Lakewood Corner, six miles outside of Rock Rapids. I attended Central Lyon for elementary, middle and high school. If you don't remember my name from any athletic events for the Lions, well that's because I wasn't exactly blessed with athletic ability. I was blessed with being uncoordinated, especially with a basketball or trying to track a fly ball. That's probably why my dad was amazed when I snagged a batting practice home run ball at a Minnesota Twins game a few years after high school. That's something I never did from Little League to my freshman baseball season at Central Lyon. Former Lions baseball coach Bruce Eckenrod can attest to that.
Still, even though my athletic ability was lacking, I still had a passion for sports. I am an avid Minnesota Vikings fan ... take that as either a blessing or a curse given their history ... and now the Sioux City Journal sports department has two Vikings fans -- Jerry Giese being the other -- and one fan of the rival Green Bay Packers -- Barry Poe. Don't worry Barry, we won't pick on you ... not too much at least.
I also am an avid Twins fan. While I don't remember the 1987 World Series, I do remember the 1991 World Series vividly. From Kirby Puckett's game-winning home run and catch, Kent Hrbek powerlifting Ron Gant off first base (Ron shouldn't have skipped leg day), Chuck Knobloch's fake tag that prevented Lonnie Smith from scoring from second base, Jack Morris' 10-inning gem and, of course, Gene Larkin's walk-off hit to score Dan Gladden (please put down the mic in the announcing booth Dazzle Man) in Game 7.
Yes, I do keep up with the Minnesota Timberwolves (please Glen Taylor, just fire Tom Thibodeau). I try to keep up with the Minnesota Wild, but after the North Stars moved, it's taken me a bit to get back into hockey at the same level I enjoy baseball, football and even basketball.
And now for the part that will ruffle a few feathers. I am an Iowa State fan. Yes, I know I am in the minority since this is a Hawkeye state ... so I've been told numerous times ... and this is Nebraska Cornhuskers territory, too. I have nothing against either program. I must be getting old - the ripe old age of 35 I guess - but I don't get deep into rivalries as much. I respect Packers fans. I respect Hawkeye fans. I respect Cornhusker fans. So I am not here to argue who is better and such. When the Cyclones and Hawkeyes are both good, it only helps the state.
I attended Iowa State for business and then transferred to the University of South Dakota, where I majored in journalism. That's where I met a number of lifelong friends at The Volante. I was the best man in Jeremy Hoeck's wedding - the assistant sports editor of the Yankton P&D. I learned a good amount working as a part-timer at the P&D under Jeremy and James Cimburek. I worked in Mitchell, South Dakota for a spell and then spent a year in Arkansas at the Pine Bluff Commercial. If there was one year to live in Arkansas, it was the year Bobby Petrino got himself in hot water. That was the year I was there.
I then made my way back to Iowa where I got a job in Waverly with the two weekly papers there. I then went to the Muscatine Journal and then an opportunity presented itself in Mattoon, Illinois, which is just south of Champaign. I spent the last 3 1/2 years there where I covered Eastern Illinois University athletics (which meant following a good amount of Jimmy Garoppolo news).
Now I am in Sioux City, succeeding Jeff Budlong, who is a great person and was a great sports editor. I met Jeff when he worked in Rapid City and then when I returned to Iowa, I saw him at the state wrestling meet. I always enjoyed chatting with Jeff and I wish him the best going forward in his new job at Iowa State.
In terms of my vision as the sports editor here at the Journal, I am going to follow Jeff's lead because he did a great job. Local coverage will always be king for me and when you have two excellent, veteran writers with Barry and Jerry, it's easy to lean on them for great stories. I will also be doing some writing and like Jeff, I love wrestling and there is no better state for high school wrestling (and college) than Iowa.
That's basically a short synopsis of me. Hopefully everyone was able to make it through this without falling asleep. I look forward to meeting many more people in Sioux City and the surrounding area and bribing my coworkers with delicious Mama Rust baked goods. Thank you for having me Sioux City.