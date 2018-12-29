SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Cyclone Hakeem Butler jumped for a would-be touchdown pass in the third quarter of Iowa State's game against Washington State in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Friday night. Butler attempted the haul the pass in with only his right hand.
Why? His left hand was held by a Washington State defensive back. No flag.
Washington State scored earlier in the game on a play that began when the Cougars' left tackle flinched, a move that should have prompted a penalty for false start. No flag.
ISU's David Montgomery fumbled in the fourth quarter when, according to my less-than-objective eyes, his forward progress was stopped. Washington State recovered the fumble.
Late in the fourth quarter, Brock Purdy found receiver Matthew Eaton open over the middle for a substantial gain, enough to move the chains and keep Iowa State moving forward to a possible game-deciding score. The pass was ruled incomplete. Replays showed Eaton making a football move and taking three steps with the ball before the turf caused the fumble.
In the first half, Eyiomoa Uwazurike was ejected on a targeting call in which the helmet of Cougar QB Gardner Minshew came off his head because it was wedged between Uwazurike and other player on a collision at ground level.
Purists will say Iowa State didn't play its best ball on Friday night. Purdy, a true freshman, tossed two first-quarter interceptions, the second of which led directly to the Cougars' first TD.
Coach Matt Campbell didn't use his timeouts wisely in either half, thus missing an opportunity to score a touchdown at the at the end of the first half and failing to get the ball back at the end of the second half. Clock and/or timeout mismanagement haunts in close games. (For reference: See Iowa Hawkeye football every season.)
Iowa State's offensive line also committed seven false starts and Minshew proved to be too elusive on a pair of plays late in the game, shedding sure tackles to keep drives alive.
That said, the Big Ten officiating crew gave Iowa State the short end on four calls. If just one of four goes the way of Iowa State, the Cyclones may have won their ninth game of the season.
For Iowa State diehards, Friday's disappointment with the men in the black-and-white stripes continues a familiar tale. The 2018 Alamo Bowl is another chapter. Here are a few I recall, in chronological order, many of which I've covered in past controversies:
Referees pick up three flags for fouls supposedly committed by Kansas State in a 2017 contest, presumably the last for Coach Bill Snyder in Manhattan. (It wasn't, he returned this fall.) The Wildcats won a game over Iowa State they shouldn't, prevailing 20-19 on the game's final play.
Cyclone star Georges Niang is hit with a pair of illegal screen calls 20 feet from the hoop in the first half of a Sweet 16 loss to Virginia in 2016. One of the top NCAA players that season, no star suffers the fate of Niang, forced to sit for six minutes and watch his hoop dreams vanish due to a pair of questionable calls that opened a 9-2 run by the Cavaliers.
In 2014, the Big XII apologized to Iowa State and suspended a replay official for failing to review a Kansas State touchdown that should have been disallowed. The touchdown stood, Kansas State won.
The NCAA initiated a new rule in 2013 after Ohio State’s Aaron Craft slid to take a charge, one heel gracing the circle under the basket, a key play in a 78-75 Buckeye victory over Fred Hoiberg's Cyclone squad.
There's a Texas football fumble overturned in October 2013, a call that voids a game-saving play by Cyclones linebacker Jeremiah George. The ruling delivers a victory to the Longhorns, setting up the best post-game monologue by a football coach in 2013, that by Paul Rhoads.
A bogus call on Niang at the end of regulation in February 2013 costs Iowa State a victory in basketball while hosting Kansas. The Jayhawks take the victory, a version of the rich getting richer. The Big 12 admits the mistake.
ISU quarterback Seneca Wallace may have scored a touchdown against Florida State with four seconds remaining in 2002. Replays show he likely got the ball over the goal line, but officials ruled otherwise. The No. 3-ranked Seminoles emerged in victory, 38-31. There was no replay to uphold or reverse calls at that time.
Cyclone fans may also remember a game in Michigan 18 years ago when star Marcus Fizer was called for an illegal screen 40 feet from the basket with 4:01 left in the contest. Just 18 seconds later, Cyclone forward Paul Shirley fouled out on a block/charge call that helped determine the outcome, a Spartan victory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, that propelled Coach Tom Izzo to his lone national championship. Michigan State, a No. 1-seed, had seven losses entering the tournament; Iowa State, a No. 2-seed, only four.