SIOUX CITY | Perhaps the first Sioux City Journal article written by Tim Gallagher which struck my attention, long before he became a columnist, was written about Styx, one of the many rock groups I listened to on the cassette player of my beloved Atlantic-blue Focus while covering Plymouth County high school sports for the Le Mars Daily Sentinel.
I’m unsure how Tim contacted James “JY” Young, the band’s fierce guitarist and as fellow Stygian guitarist Tommy Shaw calls him, “The Godfather." There it was, headlining the front page of a Friday Journal Living section stacked atop a bunch of week-old newspapers at the Mapleton, Iowa, home of my wife’s parents. The story was written in November of 2000, about a week before a concert at the old Sioux City Auditorium also featuring Kansas.
Thinking about Tim this week in his new position as a marketing writer at Buena Vista University, I wonder how anyone will take over for him after his 19 years at the Journal.
Over his tenure, he showed writing versatility in numerous areas from the weekly phoning in of Woodbury Central girls and boys basketball scores to food to agriculture to high school music. And, the story that was one of my favorites.
Tim featured JY as a Chicago State student studying engineering. His engineer father wondered why his son was so involved in the Windy City musical scene with a screaming guitar reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix.
Tim discovered JY’s dream, getting into this band that also included Dennis DeYoung and brothers Chuck and John Panozzo along with John Curulewski. The band at the time was called “TW4," but changed its name to the mythological name Styx in 1972.
The layout of the story was packaged with a picture of Kansas and the then-Styx lineup of JY, Tommy, Lawrence Gowan (DeYoung’s replacement on keyboards), Todd Sucherman (John Panozzo’s replacement on drums) and bass-guitarist Glen Burtnik, who has since been replaced by Ricky Phillips, the bassist when Chuck’s not in attendance.
The email announcement from Editor Bruce Miller about Tim’s departure hit me as hard as the Monday of mid-November, 2015. That's when Terry Hersom emailed sports staff members about his decision to retire after serving as the Journal’s sports editor since 1977.
Over the years, I’ve been wowed by Tim’s versatility. Styx may have provided Tim with one of his very few stories about rock and roll at the Journal, but Tim showed strengths in many other subjects.
Tim had a solid farm background, illustrated by stories discussing the harvest to soil moisture. Climatology was an interest.
Music was a passion of Tim’s as well, as he attended several band festivals in his time, taking pictures of area high school musicians. He was amazing as he interviewed Siouxland’s war veterans.
Tim’s subjects were about as countless as the number of miles he traveled all over Siouxland. Among those were sports.
For those of you who have already read about it in Barry Poe’s column, Tim was a cub sports reporter working with Barry, back when the two were at the Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune.
One of Tim’s column contributions to the Journal sports department came when Barry was to receive a Media Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association in March, 2014.
Tim, in this column, regaled a tale of his first assignment from Barry, a basketball game in Fonda. He said his notes were “haphazard." He returned with “few if any usable quotes and zero pictures” because he had forgotten to load film into his camera, though he took pictures at the game.
Barry might have barked at Tim when he returned, but all was forgiven, all was forgotten and a wonderful friendship was born. It was awesome seeing Tim and Barry reunited at the Journal where the two would often discuss the Chicago Cubs while positioned at Tim’s desk.
There’s plenty of behind-the-scenes stories of Tim’s work in the Journal’s sports department, much of it sans byline. Woodbury Central received lots of ink because of Tim, who would call in scores and provide highlights. He did it all without being asked.
Woodbury Central is where Tim and his wife Jill’s five children attended school, all of them participating in high school sports. Among the numerous Siouxland Athlete of the Week stories I’ve produced over the last 17 ½ years are on two of their kids, Grady (2,818 yards passing, 30 TDs in 2010) and Ellen (23.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg in 2013-14). I covered the Wildcats’ epic 83-78 double-overtime thriller victory over Treynor in a Class 1A regional final on a snowy Monday night at Mapleton where Ellen provided 29 points and 22 rebounds.
For this and so much more, he was greatly appreciated.
Once I told him he’d be an excellent addition to our sports staff. He smiled and said thank you.
“I like my job here,” he replied, referring to the numerous contributions as the Journal’s roving columnist.
Best of luck, Tim. You can be proud of all your accomplishments at the Journal.