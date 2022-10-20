GPAC FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Who is the best 3-3 team in the conference?

Before I get into the week that was in the GPAC, I figure it’s about time to make an announcement.

Next week will be my final week at The Journal. It’s not something I thought I would be writing at this moment, but here we are. I will share more information next week, but I wanted to let everyone know that there will be just two more editions of the rankings.

The reason I wanted to share that here and now is so I can give a heads up to the people who read these each week that next week will look a little different. Next week, I will be sharing how I think the rest of the season plays out for each team, so look forward to that a week from now.

Until then, we had a fun week in the conference Saturday. The top three remain unchanged, and the middle of the conference is still a bit murky as there are a handful of teams that are looking pretty even. There is a month left in the season and quite a bit is to be determined.

1. Morningside (6-0, 6-0)

Last Week: Win at Jamestown, 59-7

This Week: at Mount Marty, 1 p.m.

For the third time this season and the second straight week, the Mustangs never trailed in a big win. They took a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter despite a fumble on the opening possession.

The point of emphasis has been to play a complete game this season. Head coach Steve Ryan said last week that his group has yet to play a full four quarter win. The Mustangs didn’t score in the fourth quarter last week, but with a 52-point lead entering the quarter, I don’t know if that is necessarily a bad thing.

This week, the Mustangs are at Mount Marty, what should be a win on paper for top-team in the country.

2. Northwestern (5-1, 5-1)

Last Week: Win at Dordt, 23-0

This Week: at Doane, 1 p.m.

The Red Raiders shutdown the Defenders to win the battle of Sioux County Saturday. One of the nation’s top run defenses shutout one of the nation’s top rushing attacks. The offense wasn’t as explosive as it has been in recent games, Jalyn Gramstad and the offense still did enough to win by three scores.

Northwestern now has an interesting road trip to Doane, a team that has struggled offensively all season, but has a tough defense and has the experience of some close wins.

3. Midland (7-1, 6-1)

Last Week: OPEN

This Week: at Dakota Wesleyan

The Warriors have been the third best team in the conference this season. An open week should give Midland a much needed break, and a trip to Dakota Wesleyan shouldn’t be the the toughest challenge they have faced. If a third team from the conference makes the playoff this season, it should be the Warriors.

This week’s trip to Dakota Wesleyan is interesting since the Tigers picked up their first win on the season last weekend, but that doesn’t change my expectations for this game, a Midland victory.

4. Hastings (6-2, 5-2)

Last Week: Win vs. Doane, 14-9

This Week: at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Hastings was able to squeak out a win over the pesky Tigers, and have looked the part of the number four team in the conference this season. The offense has been streaky at times, but the defense has been pretty solid outside of a loss to Morningside.

With four teams above .500 in conference play, the Broncos have looked like the fourth best team of the four so far.

A road trip to Jamestown is a tricky one, as outside of games against the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in the NAIA, the Jimmies have looked really good at home, but this is a chance for Hastings to solidify their spot in the rankings.

5. Concordia (3-3, 3-3)

Last Week: Win vs. Mount Marty, 47-24

This Week: vs. Dordt, 1 p.m.

A three game win-streak after three straight losses proves what I said about this team a few weeks back.

“Beating a winless Dakota Wesleyan team by a score isn’t exactly a fantastic result, but sometimes it is more about just getting in the win column. The first three games for Concordia were no joke, having to play Doane, Hastings and Northwestern, but they only lost by a combined six points in their first two games and led 10-0 at the half in Orange City.

If the Bulldogs get a big win this weekend, I would watch out.”

Since earning their first win of the season, the Bulldogs have looked good, and after falling behind Mount Marty Saturday, they took control for the final three quarters and ran away with the win.

I put Concordia ahead of Dordt because they have been the better team as of late, now can they prove it Saturday at home.

6. Dordt (3-3, 3-3)

Last Week: Loss vs. Northwestern, 23-0

This Week: at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Dordt has lost two of its last three games, an overtime loss to Doane before an open week, followed by a win at Mount Marty and now a loss at home against Northwestern.

Their two losses in that stretch were home losses, and Doane has looked less than impressive since beating the Defenders a month ago.

The Defenders were the team picked third in the preseason, and I held on to that belief for longer than I probably should have. The Defenders struggle to pass and their defense has looked leaky at times.

Getting shutout by your rival doesn’t look good, and a road trip to Concordia this weekend doesn’t sound like the medicine the doctor ordered, but I could be wrong.

7. Doane (3-3, 3-3)

Last Week: Loss at Hastings, 14-9

This Week: vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Another team sliding down the rankings right now is the Tigers. Doane went to 2-1 with a win over Dordt on Sept. 24, but have lost two of three since then.

Their lone win in that stretch is a three-point win over a winless Dakota Wesleyan at the time. Doane has yet to score 20 points in a game this season. Their offense is probably the weakest in the conference.

On the flip side, outside of a 41-17 loss to Jamestown Oct. 1, the Tigers defense has every opponent below 21 points. With Northwestern this week and Morningside in two weeks, that defense is going to be tested more than it has to any point this season.

8. Mount Marty (2-5, 1-5)

Last Week: Loss at Concordia, 47-24

This Week: vs Morningside, 1 p.m.

From here down to the bottom of the rankings, I don’t feel good about a single team. I thought the Lancers were going to be more competitive than they have been since the win over Briar Cliff at the end of September.

The Lancers have lost by 44, 15 and 23 points the last three weeks. The offense has been scoring in all but two games (seven points against Midland and eight points against the Red Raiders), but the defense has struggled.

Morningside should be able to run away with the game Saturday in Yankton.

9. Jamestown (3-5, 2-5)

Last Week: Loss vs. Morningside, 59-7

This Week: vs. Hastings, 1 p.m.

I’m not surprised by the outcome Saturday, and honestly, neither should you be. Morningside is the No. 1 team in the country for a reason, and the Jimmies being able to force some turnovers was a good sign despite the score.

The Jimmies have a chance to build on their success at home as they welcome Hastings to town. Jamestown looks solid when they are at home, and I think the long trip for any team plays into that. Hastings could be on upset watch this week.

10. Dakota Wesleyan (1-7, 1-6)

Last Week: Win vs. Briar Cliff, 31-24

This Week: vs. Midland, 1 p.m.

Defense was the key to success for Dakota Wesleyan Saturday, scoring two defensive touchdowns on interceptions. Briar Cliff is in a funk right now, so the win isn’t exactly the crowning achievement for the Tigers, but it is still a step in the right direction nonetheless.

Hosting Midland this week is making a second straight victory less than likely.

11. Briar Cliff (1-7, 1-6)

Last Week: Loss at Dakota Wesleyan, 31-24

This Week: OPEN

The only thing keeping the Chargers from the bottom of the rankings was Dakota Wesleyan not having a win.

Well, the Charger gave them that win, and now they find themselves in last place in the conference. After a strong first half against Morningside, Briar Cliff has struggled. Maybe an open week with a chance to regroup and reevaluate is what they need.

Game of the Week: Hastings at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Hastings at Jamestown is about as intriguing as it can get this week. Jamestown has looked much better at home than on the road, and the long road trip makes anyone playing at the Jimmies interesting to me.

Hastings is the better team on paper, and that’s where I go with this showdown. I’m taking Hastings 46-31.

As a reminder, next week is be my rest of season projections for each team. It should eb a fun one.