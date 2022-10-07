GPAC RANKINGS: The battle for third in the conference is on

What a week it has been.

With some upsets in the conference last week, there is some shifting around in this weeks rankings.

There won’t be much talk of the top two teams in this week’s rankings because there isn’t much left to be said.

Let's dive into it.

1. Morningside (4-0, 4-0)

Last Week: Win at Midland, 47-12

This Week: vs. Hastings, 1:30 p.m.

Morningside was trailing 12-10 at the half.

The first trip out of Iowa started out a bit rocky, but a second half domination situated the Mustangs back in front. The Warriors didn’t score a touchdown on the Mustangs defense.

Now, a homecoming battle with a surprising Hastings team.

2. Northwestern (4-1, 4-1)

Last Week: Win vs. Mount Marty, 52-8

This Week: OPEN

Is there a quarterback battle to be had in Orange City?

That was my biggest takeaway from Northwestern’s homecoming win over Mount Marty, outside of Northwestern’s defensive front seven being an immovable object. Jalyn Gramstad might be the most explosive player in the GPAC, both with his arm and his legs.

Head coach Matt McCarty said he hopes to get injured starters like Blake Fryar and Logan Meyer back for Dordt next week, but what will Gramstad’s role be if Fryar is healthy. Gramstad needs to be on the field.

3. Midland (5-1, 4-1)

Last Week: Loss vs. Morningside, 47-12

This Week: at Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

The best takeaway for Midland is that it held a halftime lead on the top-ranked team in the country.

The bad part is the Warriors were outscored 37-0 in the second half of the game. They also didn’t find the end zone once despite having four scoring drives. Midland will stay at three this week, in large part to Doane’s disaster in Jamestown over the weekend. They also have a get right game this week against Briar Cliff.

4. Dordt (2-2, 2-2)

Last Week: OPEN

This Week: at Mount Marty (Friday), 7 p.m.

Dordt received a bump up on an open week due to the Tigers’ performance in Jamestown over the weekend.

Yes, Doane beat Dordt (in overtime) a week ago, but did Dordt get blown out by a weaker opponent on the road earlier this season? No.

The Defenders have a game against the team that might be the most confusing team in the GPAC this season, and it's a night game on the road. Buckle up.

5. Hastings (5-1, 4-1)

Last Week: Win vs. Briar Cliff, 28-9

This Week: at Morningside, 1:30 p.m.

I think an argument could be made to have Hastings at No. 3 this week, and yet I have them at five.

Part of the reason I don’t have the Broncos higher is because of the inevitable this weekend. A trip to Sioux City to face the Mustangs doesn’t end well for very many, and hasn’t ended well for a team in a few years. The other reason is that the Broncos are inconsistent in their wins and lost to Midland earlier this season.

They were in a dogfight against the Lancers for a half before the Broncos ran away. They led 21-0 in the first quarter with Briar Cliff, were outscored 9-7 the rest of the game. They are winning games, but it isn’t always pretty.

6. Doane (2-2, 2-2)

Last Week: Loss at Jamestown, 41-17

This Week: vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Back to the drawing board for the Tigers.

Right when I started to think they might have a good thing going, Doane goes to Jamestown and gets blown out. My concerns about the Doane offense continued, despite facing one of the weakest defenses in the conference. Four turnovers, 2.1 yards per rush, 3.7 yards per attempt add up to a blow out loss.

Let’s hope a return home against winless Dakota Wesleyan is the medicine the doctor calls for.

7. Concordia (1-3, 1-3)

Last Week: Win at Dakota Wesleyan, 20-12

This Week: vs. Jamestown, 1 p.m.

I’m cutting the Bulldogs a little bit of slack right now, and we will see this week if it is justified or not.

Beating a winless Dakota Wesleyan team by a score isn’t exactly a fantastic result, but sometimes it is more about just getting in the win column. The first three games for Concordia were no joke, having to play Doane, Hastings and Northwestern, but they only lost by a combined six points in their first two games and led 10-0 at the half in Orange City.

If the Bulldogs get a big win this weekend, I would watch out.

8. Mount Marty (2-3, 1-3)

Last Week: Loss at Northwestern, 52-8

This Week: vs. Dordt (Friday), 7 p.m.

Mount Marty confuses me on many levels.

One week, as an example, they go out and dominate a Briar Cliff team that looked good against Morningside. The following week, they get dominated by a team on Morningside’s level.

Obviously, the comparison there is a stretch, as Northwestern and Morningside are dominate in different ways, but I’m still surprised they weren’t able to move the ball more efficiently Saturday. Northwestern’s run defense is great, but I was expecting a bit more from the Lancers.

A Friday night home game against the Defenders might give me a bit more clarity on where the Lancers stand… Or it will just confuse me more.

9. Jamestown (3-3, 2-3)

Last Week: Win vs. Doane, 41-17

This Week: at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Jamestown is starting to feel like the anti-Mount Marty of the GPAC. They lost to a team like Briar Cliff, but dominated a team like Doane.

The Jimmies needed the win, and they picked it up in convincing fashion. Much like the Dakota Wesleyan game earlier this season, the key for Jamestown was forcing turnovers and scoring off said turnovers. A win on the road against Concordia could go a long way for this group.

10. Briar Cliff (1-5, 1-4)

Last Week: Loss at Hastings, 28-9

This Week: vs. Midland, 1 p.m.

The Chargers fell behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter, but lost by 19.

Give Briar Cliff credit where credit is due, they battled for the final three quarters of the game. Congratulations to MJ Montgomery for becoming the program’s all-time sacks leader with 21 (including three on Saturday).

The Chargers welcome top 20 Midland to town Saturday, and the Warriors offense has continued to struggle to find the end zone this season. Is this a chance for a Briar Cliff upset?

11. Dakota Wesleyan, (0-5, 0-6)

Last Week: Loss vs. Concordia, 20-12

This Week: at Doane, 1 p.m.

The Tigers lost another game, and the second one by a score this season.

Dakota Wesleyan has yet to score more than 13 points since scoring 30 against Jamestown in the conference opener. Doane’s defense looked strong until a blowout loss to the Jimmies last weekend, is now a chance for the Tigers to get win number one at the midway point of the season.

Game of the Week: Dordt at Mount Marty, 7 p.m. Friday

On paper, the best matchup of the weekend is probably Morningside and Hastings, but this one on Friday night gives me the most intrigue.

The Lancers are a team I feel like you can’t help but root for. A program in their second season ever, fighting week-in, week-out to prove they belong. And this week, the Lancers have a Dordt team that was a preseason Top 25 team coming off a loss and an open week. It’s a Friday night game under the lights of Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton. It feels like upsetville.

With that said, I’m still taking the Defenders in a battle Friday night, 27-20.