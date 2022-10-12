GPAC RANKINGS: Things stay relatively unchanged ahead of big college football week

If I was a betting man, I would have done fairly well last week in picking Great Plains Athletic Conference football games.

As a matter of fact, I would have gone five-for-five in the second weekend of October, so I can’t say there was a shocking result in the bunch, but there were some interesting scores nonetheless.

Doane squeaking out a home win over winless Dakota Wesleyan and Morningside putting up 70 points (56 in the first half) were the two most notable finishes for me. I’ve made a small tweak in the middle of the rankings this week, otherwise things should look fairly familiar.

1. Morningside (5-0, 5-0)

Last Week: Win vs. Hastings, 70-17

This Week: at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

The Mustangs left zero doubt Saturday.

Joe Dolincheck did Joe Dolincheck things (eight first half touchdowns), the defense was solid and the special teams units performed well. Outside of a big play here or there for the Broncos, I felt like Morningside played their best game of the season Saturday. The Jimmies might be in trouble.

2. Northwestern (4-1, 4-1)

Last Week: OPEN

This Week: at Dordt, 1 p.m.

It’s time for the battle of Sioux County, and it's quite intriguing.

Focusing on Northwestern here, the Red Raiders are hoping to be healthier than the last time out against Mount Marty. Starting quarterback Blake Fryar and running back Logan Meyer were hoping to be back this week. On the flip side, Jalyn Gramstad and Konner McQuillian looked great against the Lancers and could be suited just as well to take down the Defenders this weekend.

3. Midland (6-1, 5-1)

Last Week: Win at Briar Cliff, 56-21

This Week: OPEN

The Warriors looked like a Top 25 team again last week, and they needed it. After getting blanked in the second half by Morningside, the Warriors cruised to a win over Briar Cliff.

They scored the game’s first 42 points. I have concerns about the offense against stronger opponents, but a 5-1 start in conference play is nothing to laugh at right now.

4. Dordt (3-2, 3-2)

Last Week: Win at Mount Marty, 44-29

This Week: vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Dordt responded out of their open week with a tough challenge from Mount Marty. The Lancers kept the game close for a while, but Dordt was able to get back in the win column.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Defenders though, as the team that beat Mount Marty 52-8 two weeks ago is in town for a battle of Sioux County rivals. Northwestern’s offense has been incredible and the defense is allowing roughly 50 yards rushing per game. It is going to be a challenge.

5. Hastings (5-2, 4-2)

Last Week: Loss at Morningside, 70-17

This Week: vs. Doane, 1 p.m.

I could’ve flipped Doane and Hastings here based on their results from Saturday, but I decided to let this week’s game between the two decide things for me.

Hastings looked outmatched Saturday, and it was hard to watch at times. But, since we haven’t seen Doane against Morningside, and the Tigers didn’t exactly impress against Dakota Wesleyan, I decided to ignore last week’s loss in the rankings with Hastings’ chance at a bounce back this week looming.

6. Concordia (2-3, 2-3)

Last Week: Win vs. Jamestown, 30-15

This Week: vs. Mount Marty, 1 p.m.

Last week, I said I was giving Concordia the benefit of the doubt considering their tough opening month, and a 15-point win over Jamestown was enough for me to move them up a spot again this week.

The Bulldogs are ranked above a Doane team with a winning record, mainly because that Doane team has looked rough in the two games following their overtime win at Dordt.

7. Doane (3-2, 3-2)

Last Week: Win vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 16-13

This Week: at Hastings, 1 p.m.

A three-point win over the winless Dakota Wesleyan Tigers, at home, is not pretty. Doane had a great win against Dordt two weeks ago in Sioux Center, but has looked rough the last two weeks. A blowout loss at Jamestown and a narrow win at home against Dakota Wesleyan has sunk the Tigers down in the rankings.

With Hastings coming off a 70-17 loss, the Tigers need to pounce if they want to climb back up.

8. Mount Marty (2-4, 1-4)

Last Week: Loss vs. Dordt, 44-29

This Week: at Concordia, 1 p.m.

I don’t think I got much clarity out of the Lancers Friday. They were competitive enough to make things interesting, but still couldn’t pull out the win at home. A 15-point loss to Dordt isn’t a terrible performance, especially with a shorter week against a team coming off an open week.

I’m starting to feel like a broken record, and I keep being wrong, but I feel like this is a winnable game for the Lancers. Concordia hasn’t been incredible offensively this season, and it feels like an opportunity to get back in the win column.

9. Jamestown (3-4, 2-4)

Last Week: Loss at Concordia, 30-15

This Week: vs. Morningside, 1 p.m.

Jamestown seems to be two very different teams depending on where their game is played.

The Jimmies are 3-1 on the season at home, with a loss to Northwestern and wins over Dakota Wesleyan and Doane in conference play. They are 0-3 on the road with losses at Briar Cliff, Midland and now Concordia.

Home games against Morningside and Hastings the next two weeks might make the Jimmies look a little more beatable at home.

10. Briar Cliff (1-6, 1-5)

Last Week: Loss vs. Midland, 56-21

This Week: at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

This will be Briar Cliff’s next best opportunity at a win, but the Chargers haven’t looked the same since the second half against Morningside on Sept. 17. Since the Mustangs pulled away from the Chargers that afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium, Briar Cliff is 0-3 with an average margin of defeat of over 25-points per game.

That being said, the Tigers have been unable to come away with a win on the season, and if the Chargers want to distance themselves from the cellar, they need the win.

11. Dakota Wesleyan, (0-6 0-7)

Last Week: Loss at Doane, 16-13

This Week: vs. Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

This will be Dakota Wesleyan’s best chance at a win in 2022.

The Tigers have three one score losses, including two in the last two weeks, and the Chargers are losing games by an average 25-points per game over the last three weeks.

Dakota Wesleyan has Midland and Morningside the next two games after Saturday against Briar Cliff, which means a loss here could mean they are winless heading into the season finale Nov. 5 against Mount Marty.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Dordt, 1 p.m.

This is a game I circled on the calendar at the beginning of the season. While a loss to Doane a couple weeks back threw a wrench in what I thought would be a clear battle for second place in the GPAC between two 4-1 teams, it is still a big rivalry game between the two Sioux County schools.

Northwestern should be well rested with the open week last week, and the extra day of recovery and an open week the week before last means Dordt should be ready for Saturday.

With all of that said, I love Northwestern in this game. Their front seven defensively has been as good as any in the NAIA at stopping the run, and Dordt loves to run. The Red Raiders offense has been great this season, and regardless of who is at quarterback, I think they will be able to move the ball on Dordt. Give me Northwestern with a final score of 52-21.