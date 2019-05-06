SIOUX CITY — Two days into his Sioux City Explorers’ pre-season camp — a whirlwind 12-day period that includes seven exhibition games — manager Steve Montgomery definitely likes what he sees.
And, considering the X’s three American Association playoff appearances and three division titles over the last four years, that’s definitely a very encouraging sign.
I wish more Siouxlanders realized what a challenge it is to pull off what Montgomery’s teams have achieved, representing possibly the smallest market in a talent-laden 12-team league. After winning nine more regular season games than any league rival last year (71-29), the Explorers boast the Association’s best composite record since the start of the 2015 campaign at 246-154.
With the Lincoln Saltdogs headed for Lewis and Clark Park for a season opener a week from Thursday (May 16), the 27th season for the Sioux City franchise picked up an unofficial win in their preseason debut Sunday night in Huron, S.D.
Squaring off with their oldest rival on a breezy evening, the X’s nipped the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-3 as six different pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters and walk only one. Major league veterans Taylor Jordan and Jason Garcia were the first two hurlers Montgomery sent to the hill, then came Eric Karch, Tyler Fallwell, Carlos Sierra and Matt Pobereyko.
All but Sierra and Pobereyko, a couple of newcomers with impressive credentials, pitched for “Mongo’s” South Division champs for at least part of last season. The three runs for the Canaries all came off home runs as rookie outfielder Mike Hart belted a two-run dinger while Alay Lago added a solo shot.
Both of those were wind-blown fly balls off Karch, who allowed only two home runs total in 41 appearances here last year, enjoying an outstanding season as the closer (21 saves with 61 strikeouts in 43.2 innings).
Lago, I might add, could be a key piece to the puzzle for a Sioux Falls team that looks to be much improved right when the Birds are jumping back into the same six-team division (South) as Sioux City. Also an outfielder, he was the second baseman for the league champion Kansas City T-Bones from late July through the end of postseason play last year, when the T-Bones knocked off the X’s in a dramatic semifinal series.
“Karch worked two innings and he left a couple balls up that they got up in the wind and it blew them out of the yard,’’ said Montgomery.
Offensively, defending league batting champion Nate Samson, the Explorers’ fifth-year shortstop, drove in one run on two hits and Dylan Kelly drove in a pair with one hit.
The deciding run was a solo homer by Dexture McCall, whose status for this year had been somewhat up in the air prior to camp. Now, it appears McCall, last year’s regular first baseman, will be sharing those duties with Dean Green, a highly regarded late-season addition last year, while also serving in the DH role.
The increased likelihood of rain this time of year usually prevents at least one or two exhibition games from happening, but an ambitious seven-game preparatory slate continued Monday night in Yankton, where the Canaries and Explorers have headlined a popular fund-raiser for many years.
Montgomery will have the next two days for practice sessions (open to the public) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. before meeting Sioux Falls again at 6 p.m. Thursday in Vermillion. The team plays Lincoln in York, Neb., at 6:30 p.m. Friday and then has another encounter with Sioux Falls booked for 5 p.m. Saturday in Moville.
Sandwiched in between two final four-hour workout sessions Sunday and next Wednesday are two 7:05 p.m. contests Monday and Tuesday against the longtime rival St. Paul Saints at beautiful CHS Field in St. Paul.
“We have a lot of tough decisions,’’ said Montgomery. “The camaraderie of this team picked right up from where it left off last year and that’s a good thing. It shows me that we’ve got a bunch of good individuals in that clubhouse. We’ve got a bunch of good baseball players. So far, everyone’s pulling on the same end of that rope. We’ve got to keep it going one day at a time.’’
For the first time that I can recall, the Explorers will have a four-man coaching staff with the addition of Derek Wolfe as a bench coach. Wolfe, an assistant coach this spring for a 35-14 squad at Seminole State Junior College in Orlando, Fla., joins Montgomery, of course, along with Bobby Post, the pitching coach throughout the manager’s first five seasons, and Matt Passerelle, the hitting coach for the last four years.
In another development, the X’s have filled their vacant backup catcher slot with rookie Hunter Wood, who was acquired from the Evansville (Ind.) Otters of the Frontier League and has been here since camp opened on Saturday.
Typical of the quality rosters Montgomery and Post have teamed up to build, Wood is not just another warm body. The 6-1, 215-pound switch-hitter, a first-team prep all-stater in Kentucky, was a four-year letterman at Western Kentucky and enjoyed a strong senior year in 2017. That’s when he was one of 15 semifinalists for the Johnny Bench Award, presented annually to college baseball’s premier catcher.
Wood, who’ll back up Kelly, hit .313 for the Hilltoppers that season (.345 in his other 46 starts if you take away a five-game mid-season hitless spell). He joined a rare fraternity of Division I players to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game. Moreover he ranked among the nation’s top 10 catchers by throwing out 21 would-be base stealers (in 59 attempts, or 36 percent).
One setback disclosed last week by Montgomery is that lefthanded reliever Ryan Horstman, who struck out 47 batters in 32.1 innings last year, will miss the entire season due to an elbow injury that will require surgery.
After acquiring three pitchers from the X’s in an offseason deal, the Canaries no longer have any of them. They have traded Dominic Topoozian to Gateway of the Frontier League and released Keith Picht, who had been a versatile performer here the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Ryan Flores, who had used up the two seasons the league accorded him rookie status, signed a Mexican League contract last Thursday. That could be a major break for the congenial young righthander who had been a valuable workhorse for Montgomery.