SIOUX CITY -- It’s time to come clean about the way people in my line of work truly feel.
Hand on a Bible, I will forever insist it is not difficult at all to commit and fulfill the process of writing objective accounts of the sporting events we cover. The job, after all, is all about fairness and credibility.
Beyond the written or spoken words, nonetheless, there are always going to be times when sports journalists -- or, reporters in any department, for that matter -- can’t totally distance themselves from the stories we cover. We’re human, believe it or not.
So, there I was on Saturday night, sitting at one of the many “watch parties’’ held throughout the city as the Morningside College football team delivered the national championship Coach Steve Ryan and his staff have pursued so relentlessly for 15 years.
The final seconds ticked away and I was suddenly overcome with emotion.
Certain that similar excitement and revelry was resounding in venues all over town, I had goosebumps over what a special night this had become for the hometown I adopted long ago as a very young man.
Reflecting on all the Morningside football teams I’d written about through my years with The Journal, I was thrilled to see one of them finally hoisting that beautiful NAIA championship trophy.
Mindful of all I’d seen and learned from so many conversations with Ryan, admiring his commitment and integrity, I was even moved to a few tears.
I was a kid from a giant high school and a fairly large state university. I wouldn’t change that journey for anything, having met several of the people who helped shape my life.
Still, there’s something wonderful about the culture at these small, private colleges like Morningside and Briar Cliff and Northwestern and Dordt. I’ve seen all of them embrace special sports teams and celebrate significant triumphs, making memories that last a lifetime.
This may all seem like nothing compared to major college sports, which have grown ever closer to being all about money, barely distinguishable from our professional leagues.
My opinion? What Ryan’s Mustangs pulled off in their dramatic 35-28 victory over Benedictine (Kan.) was genuine and inspiring and a story Siouxlanders should savor for years to come.
Unlike so many of the four- or five-star Division I superstars feted constantly by the media, these are bona fide student-athletes. A good many of them will take their memories from Daytona Stadium out into a world where they’ll do wonderful things and make a big difference.
Few if any of them came to Morningside to get a shot at the NFL. Few if any of them are wasting space in college classrooms. And so many hail from right here in Sioux City and nearby communities, where we’ve had the opportunity to watch them grow up.
It was my pleasure, for example, to watch former Bishop Heelan teammates Trent Solsma and Connor Niles, the headliners on this team, break countless records in Iowa’s 2013 Class 3A state championship game. What an encore their college careers turned out to be.
Year after year, Ryan has gone out and found the kinds of athletes who fit nicely into his system while also representing his school remarkably well. The 15 consecutive playoff teams that led up to this thrilling 15-0 campaign represent the longest postseason streak in NAIA history (Carroll of Montana qualified 12 years in a row from 2000 through 2011).
And you know what? With the exceptions of Solsma, Niles and just a handful of others, most of the other starters from this championship team will be eligible to go after another title next year. Seven of the 11 offensive regulars were underclassmen along with nine on the defense -- all but lineman Chase Reis and All-American defensive back Xavier Spann.
According to the NAIA website, by the way, let’s pin down the official final numbers on the Solsma/Niles Show.
For Trent, the quarterback, his Morningside contributions saw him complete 967 of 1,395 passes for 14,033 yards and 165 touchdowns. Most of that came in three seasons after taking the baton from Ryan Kasdorf as a redshirt sophomore in 2016.
For Connor, his national record 2,639 receiving yards this season left him with 73 scores and 6,339 yards in four years, another all-time NAIA best.
Morningside’s 50-5 record over the last four years included three playoff losses. The Mustangs dropped a 30-27 semifinal to Southern Oregon in 2015 and then had the last two seasons end with narrow defeats (42-35 and 43-36) at the hands of eventual champion St. Francis, which hosted both of those contests in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The only regular season setbacks in that span were both spirited clashes with Wisconsin-Whitewater, a perennial NCAA Division III power.
Whitewater, by the way, had another undefeated season going this year before losing in the Division III playoff semifinals to Mary Hardin-Baylor of Belton, Texas. In the title game last Friday in Shenandoah, Texas, three hours away from Belton, Mary Hardin-Baylor avenged a championship game loss from last year with a 24-16 win over Mount Union of Alliance, Ohio.
As many are aware Mount Union, which has reached the Division III final an incredible 13 of the last 14 years, is the alma mater of Iowa State’s terrific young head coach, Matt Campbell.